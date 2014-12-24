Dec 24 Vastned Retail Belgium NV

* Vastned Retail Belgium divests 14 non-strategic properties

* For a total sales price of approximately 35.6 mln euro

* Transaction comprises commercial space of about 33,000 square meters and a gross annual rental income of about 3.2 mln euro

* Was assisted by Cushman & Wakefield for this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: