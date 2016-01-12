By Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze
| LONDON/FRANKFURT
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 12 The private equity
owners of Swiss vacuum valve company VAT Vakuumventile are
working with bankers on a potential 1.5 billion Swiss franc
($1.5 billion) exit of the business, four sources familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
Capvis and Partners Group, which acquired VAT
barely two years ago, have taken on UBS and Credit
Suisse to work as global co-ordinators on a Zurich
stock market listing, the sources said.
JPMorgan is bookrunner on the deal which could come
as soon as the beginning of the second quarter, the sources
added, cautioning that no deal was certain.
Capvis, UBS and JP Morgan declined to comment. Partners
Group and Credit Suisse were not immediately available to
comment.
($1 = 0.9970 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Arno Schuetze in
Frankfurt; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)