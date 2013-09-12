By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY, Sept 12
VATICAN CITY, Sept 12 The Vatican said on
Thursday it would cooperate with Dominican Republic authorities
investigating the Holy See's former ambassador on suspicion of
paedophilia and denied the envoy had been recalled to protect
him from local justice.
Archbishop Jozef Wesolowski, 55, was recalled in August and
relieved of his duties after local media accused him of sexual
abuse of children.
In the first formal statement on the case, the Vatican said
its sex crimes prosecutor had opened an investigation into the
allegations.
Cardinal Nicolas Lopez Rodriguez of Santo Domingo personally
informed Pope Francis in late July that there had been "serious
accusations" against Wesolowski, Vatican spokesman Father
Federico Lombardi said in the written statement.
The Vatican had formally told the Santo Domingo government
"of its intention to cooperate with Dominican authorities if
they request it", Lombardi added.
He denied suggestions in the local media that the
archbishop, a Pole who had been in the post for nearly six
years, had been recalled in order to shield him from Dominican
justice.
"The recall of the nuncio is in no way an attempt to help
him avoid responsibility for whatever is eventually
ascertained," the spokesman said.
Dominican Attorney General Francisco Domínguez Brito has
appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Wesolowski, whose
whereabouts are not known and who could not be reached for
comment.
Dominican authorities have said they might seek Wesolowski's
extradition. The Vatican does not have an extradition treaty
with the Dominican Republic.
But diplomatic sources said an extradition could be possible
if the archbishop was eventually detained in another country,
such as Italy or his native Poland.
The special prosecutor, Bolivar Sanchez, told reporters on
Wednesday his office had interviewed seven boys aged between
13-18 who the authorities believed had been sexually abused.
"The testimonies of these children have been heartbreaking,
convincing and delicate," Sanchez said.
Weeks after his election in March as the first non-European
pontiff in 1,300 years, Pope Francis announced he wanted the
Catholic Church to root out sexual abuse of children by priests
and ensure abusers are punished.
(Additional reporting by Manuel Jimenez in Santo Domingo and
David Adams in Miami; Editing by Andrew Heavens)