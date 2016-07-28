* Investigation running more than a year
* Police have referred the case to public prosecutor for
advice
* Pell early this year gave evidence to a wider government
inquiry
(Updates throughout with confirmation of investigation from
Victoria state police commissioner, comment from Australian
clergy)
By Jane Wardell and Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, July 28 Cardinal George Pell, the
Australian-born Vatican treasurer, is being investigated in
relation to multiple allegations of child abuse in his home
country, Victoria state police said.
Victoria state Police Commissioner Graham Ashton said on a
Melbourne radio station program on Thursday that Victoria police
had been investigating allegations against Pell for more than a
year.
"The investigation is ongoing," Ashton told Radio 3AW,
confirming an Australian Broadcasting Television report on
Wednesday that detailed allegations of abuse dating from the
1970s to the 1990s in interviews with alleged victims.
In a statement issued in Rome on Wednesday, Pell's office
said he "refutes all the allegations made on the program".
ABC said it has obtained eight police statements from
complainants, witnesses and family members who were helping with
the investigation. The broadcaster said it received no
information from police for its story.
Ashton told Radio 3AW that police had referred the
allegations against Pell to the public prosecutor's office for
advice on whether to prosecute.
The public prosecutor declined to comment to Reuters on
Thursday.
"While the Cardinal in no way wishes to cause any harm to
those making allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against
him, the simple fact is that they are wrong," the statement from
Pell's office said, adding that Pell would continue to cooperate
with any investigation.
The allegations "do not correspond with the George Pell I
know," said Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, Australia's most
populous city, Anthony Fisher, in a statement.
Pell was a priest in rural Victoria in the 1970s and 1980s
before he became archbishop of Melbourne in 1996 and archbishop
of Sydney in 2001. He took the Vatican role in 2014.
Earlier this year, Pell testified at an Australian
government inquiry into institutional child abuse, where he said
the Church made "catastrophic" choices by refusing to believe
abused children, shuffling abusive priests from parish to parish
and over-relying on counselling of priests to solve the problem.
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye in SYDNEY and Philip
Pullella in ROME; Editing by Robert Birsel and Ryan Woo)