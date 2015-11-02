VATICAN CITY Nov 2 The Vatican said on Monday
two members of a commission that Pope Francis set up to study
Church reforms had been arrested on suspicion of leaking
confidential documents the media.
Spanish priest Lucio Angel Vallejo Balda and a laywoman,
Francesca Chaouqui, were arrested over the weekend, a statement
said. Chaouqui was released on Monday after she agreed to
cooperate with the investigation, the Vatican said.
The arrests came just days before two Italian authors were
due to release books that their publishers say will reveal new
evidence of past scandals in the Vatican.
