VATICAN CITY Nov 2 The Vatican said on Monday two members of a commission that Pope Francis set up to study Church reforms had been arrested on suspicion of leaking confidential documents the media.

Spanish priest Lucio Angel Vallejo Balda and a laywoman, Francesca Chaouqui, were arrested over the weekend, a statement said. Chaouqui was released on Monday after she agreed to cooperate with the investigation, the Vatican said.

The arrests came just days before two Italian authors were due to release books that their publishers say will reveal new evidence of past scandals in the Vatican.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Crispian Balmer)