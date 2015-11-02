* Worst Vatican leaks scandal since "Vatileaks" in 2012
VATICAN CITY, Nov 2 Two members of a commission
Pope Francis set up to study reforms, including a high-ranking
Holy See official, have been arrested on suspicion of leaking
confidential documents, the Vatican said on Monday.
It was one of the biggest internal scandals to hit Francis'
papacy so far and was reminiscent of the "Vatileaks" furore that
preceded the resignation of former Pope Benedict in 2013.
Spanish Monsignor Lucio Angel Vallejo Balda, number two at
the Vatican's Prefecture for Economic Affairs, and Italian
laywoman Francesca Chaouqui, a public relations expert, were
arrested over the weekend, a Vatican statement said.
Vallejo Balda, 54, was believed to be the highest-ranking
member of the Vatican's central bureaucracy, known as the Curia,
ever to have been arrested.
Chaouqui, 33, whose sexy photo of herself on her Facebook
page raised Vatican eyebrows when she was appointed to the
commission in 2013, was released on Monday after she agreed to
cooperate with the investigation, it said.
The Vatican said the leaks represented a "serious betrayal
of the trust bestowed by the pope", without providing any
details. There was no immediate comment from Vallejo Balda and
Chaouqui, or their lawyers.
Both were members of a commission that Francis set up
shortly after his election to advise him on economic and
bureaucratic reforms in the Curia.
The committee completed its work last year and handed its
report to the pope, who subsequently made some changes in
Vatican administration, including the establishment of a new
economic ministry.
The twin arrests came just days before two Italian authors
were due to release books that their publishers say will reveal
new evidence of scandals in the Vatican and alleged conspiracies
by the old guard to undermine Francis' reform efforts.
SHADES OF "VATILEAKS"
They were the first such arrests since Paolo Gabriele,
Benedict's butler, was arrested in 2012 for stealing documents
from the pope's desk and leaking them.
Those leaks included letters to the pope from Vatican
officials complaining to the former pope about alleged
corruption in the Holy See.
One of the two books due to be released on Wednesday is
"Merchants in the Temple", by Italian journalist Gianluigi
Nuzzi, whose 2012 book "His Holiness", was based on the leaked
documents he received from Gabriele.
Gabriele was convicted and served several months in the
Vatican jail before Benedict pardoned him and he was released.
He is now working in a Vatican-run hospital.
The other book, called "Avarice," is by Italian journalist
Emiliano Fittipaldi.
The Vatican said its police had been investigating the
disappearance of documents for the past few months.
The statement accused the two Italian authors of trying to
reap advantages from receiving stolen documents, saying this was
"a gravely illegal act".
Such books "generate confusing and partial, tendentious
interpretations", the statement said. It added that the Vatican
might ask Italian authorities to take unspecified action against
the two authors.
It was the third time this year that the Vatican has had to
deal with leaks.
In June, the pope's landmark encyclical on the environment
was leaked before publication and last month a private letter
from 13 conservative cardinals complaining about a meeting of
bishops on family issues was published by an Italian magazine.
