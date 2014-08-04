By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Aug 4 Two years ago, the Vatican
bank invested 15 million euros in an Italian television company
that makes family movies, including films about popes and a
series about a bike-riding country priest who helps police solve
crimes.
The Vatican's then Secretary of State Tarcisio Bertone
ordered the investment in Lux Vide SpA, which he said shares the
Holy See's "lofty goal of evangelisation".
Bertone, who was the second-in-command to former Pope
Benedict, pushed the deal through despite objections from the
bank's director and board members, who thought the expense was
too big and not justified for the bank, according to current and
former bank executives.
Last month, the Vatican booked a loss for the entire amount
spent, as part of a wider review of Vatican finances that has
also led to the closure of hundreds of accounts at the Institute
for Religious Works, or IOR by its Italian acronym, as the bank
is called.
Bertone, who still stands by the decision to invest in the
television company, said that when the bank approved the deal it
did so with the board's unanimous consent.
The zeroing of the Lux Vide investment is emblematic of Pope
Francis's effort to loosen ties between the Holy See and Italy's
business and political world, a longstanding network of
relations the Argentine pontiff considers improper to the
Church's religious mission.
In his first 16 months in office, Pope Francis has been
trying to reform the Curia, as the Vatican's central
administration is called. He has hired international consulting
firms to improve financial accounting procedures. He has given
broad economic powers to an Australian cardinal seen as distant
from the centres of power in Italy.
In the process, one of the biggest changes has been to
curtail the powers of the Vatican Secretary of State, in
particular over the Holy See's financial affairs.
The Secretary of State has always held an important role,
serving effectively as deputy pope. But Bertone had amassed an
unusually overarching power over Vatican administration and
finances when he held the role between 2006 and 2013.
Former Pope Benedict, a theologian who continued writing
professorial books after his election, had little interest in
administrative affairs and gave Bertone free rein in running the
Vatican administration.
Much of Bertone's power, which sowed such conflict within
the Vatican over the years as to accelerate Pope Benedict's
decision to retire in February 2013, was wielded through the
IOR. Bertone presided over a committee of cardinals that oversaw
the bank's board and directors.
According to former bank executives, Bertone backed a
proposal for the IOR to buy up to 25 percent of Lux Vide in 2010
and, again in 2012. Both times, the bank's directors tried to
reject the deal, saying it was not in the IOR's interest to
invest in television companies and that the price was high, said
the executives who asked not to be identified because they are
not allowed to speak about bank business.
But the deal was eventually approved. "The board said 'this
is not a good idea' but could not block the deal," said a
current bank official. "The message was: the boss (Bertone)
wants this."
Under the new structure created by Pope Francis, Bertone's
successor as Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro
Parolin, has no direct power over any of the financial affairs
of the Holy See, including the IOR and APSA, the Vatican's asset
management and investment arm. Pope Francis appointed an
independent team of experts to oversee APSA, a sprawling entity
that controls the Vatican's real estate holdings and acts as a
central purchasing and human resources department, to see
whether its deals are central to the mission of the Church.
NETWORK
For decades the Vatican had intricate relations with Italian
politics and business. A notable example was the IOR's
entanglement in the fraudulent bankruptcy in 1982 of the Banco
Ambrosiano, whose president Roberto Calvi was found hanged under
London's Blackfriars Bridge that year. The IOR, which said it
was hoodwinked into backing the Italian bank, paid creditors a
$250 million settlement.
But Pope Francis has made it clear that he wants a clean
distinction between the role of the Church and politics and
business.
"Politics is noble, it is one of the highest forms of
charity ...," he told an interviewer last year. "We dirty it
when we use it for business. Even the relationship between the
church and political power can be corrupt if it does not
converge for the common good."
Lux Vide SpA produces television programs and movies for RAI
state broadcaster and other European channels. Its 2008 mini
series about Coco Chanel was nominated for an Emmy.
It has also produced mini-series on the Bible and on the
lives of a number of popes. Its productions, including "Convent
Mysteries," about a young nun with a turbulent past who has
found a vocation mixing sleuthing and religion - draw high
audience shares in Italy.
The family company, now run by three children of founder
Ettore Bernabe, first went to Bertone at the end of 2010,
proposing that the Vatican invest some 20 million euros in a 25
percent stake in the company.
Bertone, who was then president of the committee of
cardinals that oversaw the bank, liked the idea of helping a
company whose television films gave the Church a good image.
"The IOR is called the Institute for Works of Religion.
Obviously, Bertone thought this [Lux Vide's television
productions] was a work of religion," Luca Bernabe, Lux Vide's
chief executive officer, said in an interview.
Bertone took the proposal to then bank chairman Ettore Gotti
Tedeschi, who rejected the idea. Gotti Tedeschi told Bertone
that he "refused to do this with the pope's money," according to
a former bank official with direct knowledge of events.
Bertone and Gotti Tedeschi had clashed before, including
over other investments that Bertone wanted to make in an Italian
bank and a hospital, according to current and former
executives. The Lux Vide investment was at first put on ice. But
Bertone and Gotti Tedeschi would clash over other issues,
including efforts by the bank to comply with international rules
against money laundering. In May, 2012, Gotti Tedeschi was
fired.
Barely a month after Gotti Tedeschi's departure, Lux Vide
made a new proposal to the IOR. Current and former bank
officials say the board, now without a chairman, initially
rejected the new offer as well, but finally approved it after a
strong push by Bertone.
The bank bought a 15 million euro convertible bond which
would give it a 17 percent stake in Lux Vide in a deal finalised
in December, 2012.
"You get a recommendation. 'Please consider this'. OK, we
considered it and we don't think it's a good idea. 'OK take a
look at it again.' OK, now we've looked at again, we really
don't think it's the best investment. 'Thank you very much, now
I want you to do it anyway,'" said a former bank official with
direct knowledge of events, characterising Bertone's role in
pushing the board to approve the deal.
In an email to Reuters, Bertone said the Lux Vide deal had
been unanimously approved by the board. He said the
company's "television series and films of Biblical and Christian
inspiration and educational nature adhere to church projects on
evangelisation".
Three months after the deal, on Feb 11, 2013, Pope Benedict
announced that he would abdicate at the end of that month. On
Feb. 15, in one of his last appointments, Benedict named a
fellow German, Ernst Von Freyberg, to succeed Gotti Tedeschi as
IOR chairman.
A cascade of changes took place at the bank, including the
resignation of two top directors and the arrest of a Vatican
accountant who is standing trial on charges of using the IOR to
help his rich friends launder money. The two directors are also
due to stand trial on charges of violating Italy's anti-money
laundering norms. They all deny wrongdoing.
In October of last year, Bertone was replaced as secretary
of state. Months later, as part of Pope Francis's wider review
of the bank, Bertone and the three other cardinals of the IOR's
oversight committee were removed from their posts. The pontiff
also instituted a new department, the Secretariat for the
Economy, to oversee Vatican finances, putting it in the hands of
Australian Cardinal George Pell.
Freyberg stepped down from the chairmanship of the bank last
month. One of his last moves was signing off on the bank's 2013
financial figures which included the write off of the entire
value of the Lux Vide investment.
The decision to write it off was taken because Freyberg
believed the bond had been purchased without any guarantees on
the performance of Lux Vide, a bank official said.
Bernabe, the Lux Vide chief, said he believes the bond is
still worth roughly what the IOR paid for it - about 15 million
euros. He added that the family business had 600,000 euros in
net profits in 2013.
But rather than try to put a value on the bond, the IOR
under Freyberg took a 15 million euro charge for its full cost
and donated the bond to the Science and Faith Foundation, a
Vatican-run think tank, clearing it off the bank's books.
Monsignor Tomasz Trafny, an official at the Science and Faith
Foundation, said he did not know what the bond could be worth.
The charge to unwind the Lux Vide deal, combined with other
extraordinary costs related to the bank's clean up operations,
nearly wiped out its profit for last year, according to the
accounts signed off by Freyberg and released last month. Profit
fell to 2.9 million euros from 86.6 million euros in 2012.
A spokesman for the bank said there would be no comment on
the Lux Vide deal beyond what was published in the 2013
financial figures.
(Editing By Alessandra Galloni and Peter Graff)