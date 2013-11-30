ROME Nov 30 The Vatican bank said on Saturday
it had appointed Rolando Marranci, a consultant called in to
help improve transparency, as director general to take charge of
operations as the institution seeks to reform after a series of
scandals.
Marranci, 60, has acted as deputy director general since
July, when the then-director general Paolo Cipriani and his
number two Massimo Tulli resigned after a senior cleric with
close ties to the bank was arrested on suspicion of plotting to
smuggle 20 million euros into Italy from Switzerland.
He previously worked with Promontory Financial Group, an
outside consultancy called in by Pope Francis to help review all
accounts held by the bank's customers and tighten anti-money
laundering procedures.
A former executive with Italy's Banca Nazionale del Lavoro,
Marranci's appointment is the latest in a series of changes at
the bank, formally known as the Institute for Works of Religion
(IOR) as it battles to emerge from allegations it has dragged
its feet in improving transparency standards.
In February, Pope Francis, who has made a cleanup of the
bank a priority, appointed German lawyer Ernst von Freyberg as
president of IOR. Freyberg, who has been standing in as
temporary director general, will continue in his post and
Marranci will report to him.
In June, Monsignor Mario Salvatore Ricca was named as
prelate, who acts as secretary of the commission of cardinals at
the top of the bank but who also attends meetings of the
supervisory board headed by Freyberg.
The IOR, which manages funds and payment services for the
Vatican and other Catholic institutions, has been tarnished by a
series of scandals over the past three decades.
Most notably, it was implicated in the collapse of Italy's
Banco Ambrosiano, whose chairman Roberto Calvi was found hanging
under Blackfriars Bridge in London in 1982.
The future of the bank has been in doubt ever since the
arrival of Pope Francis, who has appointed two commissions to
advise him on cleaning up Vatican finances and who has not ruled
out shutting it down if it cannot be fixed.
Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, the cleric whose arrest triggered
the departure of the previous director general, has told
investigators of several abuses, including unauthorised accounts
provided to outsiders.
The Vatican has passed legislation this year to make its
finances more transparent, in line with recommendations from
Moneyval, the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering unit.
