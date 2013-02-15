VATICAN CITY Feb 15 The Vatican appointed German lawyer Ernst von Freyberg to be the new president of its bank on Friday, filling a post left vacant since May when the previous head was ousted by its board.

The Vatican has been trying to shed a reputation for a lack of financial transparency at its bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), but has been dogged by scandals.

A Vatican statement said Freyberg brought "a vast experience of financial matters and the financial regulatory process."