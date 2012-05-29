(adds name)

VATICAN CITY May 29 The Vatican has not begun to consider who may succeed Italian Ettore Gotti Tedeschi as head of the Vatican bank, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday after media reports said former Bundesbank head Hans Tietmeyer was in the frame.

The source, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said there was "no short list, no long list, let alone anybody in pole position" to succeed Tedeschi.

Tedeschi fell victim to no-confidence vote by the bank's board last Thursday.

Italian newspapers reported on Tuesday that Pope Benedict, a German, was was eyeing Tietmeyer, who headed the German central bank from 1993 to 1999, to succeed Tedeschi.

The source said reports in the Italian media regarding the bank were "pure speculation, not news, employed to fill an information vacuum". (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)