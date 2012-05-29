(updates with Tietmeyer denial)

VATICAN CITY May 29 Former Bundesbank head Hans Tietmeyer said on Tuesday he was not a candidate to become the next head of the Vatican bank.

"I know absolutely nothing about this," Tietmeyer, who headed the German central bank from 1993 to 1999, told Reuters. "I have read that but it is completely untrue."

Italian media reported earlier on Tuesday that Tietmeyer was under consideration to succeed Italian Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, who left the Vatican bank after a vote of no-confidence on Thursday.

Earlier, a source familiar with the situation and who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said there was "no short list, no long list, let alone anybody in pole position" to succeed Tedeschi.

The source said reports in the media reports regarding the future of the bank, which is formally known as the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), were "pure speculation, not news, employed to fill an information vacuum". (Reporting By Marc Jones and Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)