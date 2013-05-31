* Says legality of all 18,900 accounts being reviewed
* Bank scandal-prone, still falls short of EU standards
* Freyberg's predecessor ousted for "incompetence"
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, May 31 The Vatican bank is
checking the account of every client including Holy See
employees, its new chief said, in a campaign to root out any
money-laundering at an institution prone to scandals for
decades.
Ernst von Freyberg's predecessor was dismissed for poor
management, and the Vatican's financial watchdog said last week
it was investigating six possible attempts to use the Holy See
to launder money in 2012.
In an interview published in Corriere della Sera on Friday,
Freyberg said the Institute for Works and Religion - the bank's
formal name - was reviewing each of 18,900 clients to verify
their right to an account and bare any suspicious aspects.
The IOR was combing through about 1,000 accounts a month, he
said, to pinpoint owners and who has signature authority.
"This is a system of zero tolerance: No suspect
transactions, no improper clients and a willingness to contest
anyone who is involved in improper activities, even if they are
our own employees," he said.
The bank mainly handles funds for Vatican departments, Roman
Catholic charities and orders of priests and nuns worldwide but
has been used improperly by third parties in the past.
The Vatican is trying to meet international standards on
fighting terrorism financing, money laundering and tax evasion,
but the European anti-money laundering committee, Moneyval, said
in July that the IOR still had some way to go.
The Vatican has pledged to make changes and will present a
progress report on the Moneyval recommendations in December.
The IOR has hired the U.S.-based Promontory Financial Group
as a regulatory consultant and the Vatican has signed a memo of
understanding with FinCen, the U.S. agency that tracks
suspicious financial transactions.
Freyberg said the bank made a profit of 86.6 million euros
($113,000 million) in 2012, up from an average of 69 million
euros ($90.08 million) annually in the previous three years.
This is believed to be the first time profit figures were given.
The bank's profits are used to help fund Church activities.
Freyberg was appointed in February to replaced Ettore Gotti
Tedeschi, who was fired last May. Gotti Tedeschi said he was
dismissed because he wanted more transparency but the bank's
board, made up of international financial experts, said he had
neglected basic management responsibilities.
His abrupt departure, along with the arrest of Pope
Benedict's butler for stealing confidential papal documents,
came during a leaks scandal that shook the Vatican last year and
contributed to Benedict's decision to resign in March.
The Vatican bank's worst scandal was in 1982 when Roberto
Calvi, known as "God's Banker" because of his links to the
Vatican, was found hanging from London's Blackfriars Bridge.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)