* Resignations add to problems for scandal-hit bank
* Managers resigned following arrest of senior cleric
By Paolo Biondi
ROME, July 2 Rome prosecutors are considering
requesting that two directors of the Vatican bank who resigned
on Monday be sent to trial on suspicion of authorising illegal
financial transactions, judicial sources said on Tuesday.
The Vatican bank's director general, Paolo Cipriani, and its
deputy director, Massimo Tulli, left after the arrest of a
senior cleric who is accused of plotting to smuggle 20 million
euros ($26 million) into Italy from Switzerland.
A spokesman from the Vatican bank, known formally as the
Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), declined to comment.
Reuters was unable to reach the two men concerned.
Neither has been accused of wrongdoing although police
wiretap transcripts contained in magistrates' evidence showed
contacts between Tulli and Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, the senior
cleric who was arrested last week.
The resignation of the two managers added to the problems
surrounding the IOR, which has been a byword for opaque and
secretive dealings for decades and whose future has been in
question since the appointment of Pope Francis in March.
The Scarano arrest came soon after Francis's appointment of
a special committee of inquiry to get to grips with the problems
at the bank and recommend changes.
Scarano is accused along with a secret service agent and a
financial broker of conspiring to smuggle millions of euros for
a family of shipbuilders in his home town of Salerno, near
Naples in southern Italy.
Scarano's lawyer has said that rich friends donated money to
the cleric so he could build a home for the terminally ill.
Although no evidence has emerged that could link the IOR
directly to the charges facing Scarano, the bank is already
caught up in an investigation into suspected money laundering
which eventually led investigators to him.
The judicial sources said the prosecutors were preparing to
conclude their money laundering investigation and are expected
to drop inquiries connected to Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the former
head of the IOR, who was dismissed last year.
In 2010, officials froze 23 million euros of the bank's
funds in Italian banks as part of the money laundering
investigation.
Pope Francis, who has shunned many of the normal trappings
of his office and called for a return to simplicity and humility
in the Church, has laid great emphasis on cleaning up the IOR.
($1 = 0.7672 euros)
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)