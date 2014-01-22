BRIEF-Meda Inc to sell Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang for 20 mln rgt
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
VATICAN CITY Jan 22 The Vatican bank asked Italy on Wednesday to resume normal banking relations, which have been effectively frozen since 2010, saying it had made great progress with new anti-money laundering provisions.
"The (bank) looks forward to a resumption of full interaction with Italian financial institutions pending review by Italian regulatory authorities of the Holy See and Vatican City State's anti-money laundering provisions," a report said.
Italian banks stopped dealing with the IOR in 2010 after the central bank told them they had to enforce strict anti-money laundering criteria if they wanted to continue doing transactions with the IOR. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.