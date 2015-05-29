By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY May 29 The Vatican bank has made
good progress in transparency but needs more changes to
consolidate anti-money laundering reforms, the Holy See's
financial regulator said on Friday.
The Financial Intelligence Authority's (AIF) also said in
its annual report for 2014 that it had forwarded seven cases of
suspected fraud or tax avoidance to the Vatican prosecutor's
office for further investigation.
It said the number of reports it had received of potentially
suspicious financial activity fell to 147 last year, down from a
peak of 202 in 2013, which officials said showed that reforms
and reporting procedures were working.
The Vatican bank, seeking to repair its image after a series
of financial scandals, has been undergoing massive reforms over
the past three years.
The bank, formally known as the Institute for Religious
Works (IOR), has toughened regulatory standards and closed
thousands of accounts.
Reforming the IOR has been one of the most sensitive issues
tackled by Pope Francis as he has sought to overhaul the complex
Vatican administration.
The report said it had carried out the first on-site
inspection of the IOR to see if it was fully complying with new
international transparency and accounting requirements as well
as anti-money laundering legislation.
"Overall, the results of the first on-site (inspection)
showed no fundamental shortcomings," the report said.
However, the regulator had assigned the bank "an action plan
and specific corrective measures" that the AIF would monitor.
Rene Bruelhart, a Swiss lawyer who is president of the AIF,
told a news conference that while there had been "a lot of
progress" the need remains for a strengthening of due diligence
procedures with regard to bank customers to further reduce the
potential that the institution could be used for financial
crimes.
"It was a positive year, during which we focused on
implementation and consolidation (of reforms)," said Bruelhart,
the former top anti-money laundering expert for Liechtenstein.
He said that the inspection of the IOR "was an important
step that showed that the supervisory system in the Vatican is
working..
Last week the IOR posted a sharp rise in full-year net
profit after absorbing the costs of the clean-up to tighten
financial governance and eliminate abuse..
The IOR's 2013 results had been hit by heavy writedowns on
bad investments and a jump in operating costs to meet the new
anti-money laundering standards.
The AIF report said there were three cases in 2014 of
preventative freezing or suspension of accounts or operations.
This was believed to include the freezing of funds of several
former IOR executives suspected of embezzlement.
