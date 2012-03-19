* Latest in series of image problems for Vatican bank
* Vatican bank trying to meet EU's transparency rules
By Philip Pullella and Lisa Jucca
VATICAN CITY/MILAN, March 19 JP Morgan Chase
is closing the Vatican bank's account with an Italian
branch of the U.S. banking giant because of concerns about a
lack of transparency at the Holy See's financial institution,
Italian newspapers reported.
The move is a blow to the Vatican's drive to have its bank
included in Europe's "white list" of states that comply with
international standards against tax fraud and money-laundering.
The bank, formally known as the Institute for Works of
Religion (IOR), enacted major reforms last year in an attempt to
get Europe's seal of approval and put behind it scandals that
have included accusations of money laundering and fraud.
Italy's leading financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported at
the weekend that JP Morgan Chase in Milan had told the IOR of
the closing of its account in a letter on Feb. 15.
The letter said the IOR's account in Italy's business
capital would gradually be phased out starting on March 16 and
closed on March 30.
In Milan, JP Morgan Chase declined to comment and the
Vatican also had no comment. It was not possible to contact IOR
officials because Monday was a holiday in the Vatican.
Il Sole said JP Morgan Chase informed the IOR that the
account was being closed because the bank's Milan branch felt
the IOR had failed to provide sufficient information on money
transfers.
The financial newspaper, which gave the number of the IOR
account, said some 1.5 billion euros passed through it in about
18 months. It said the account was a "sweeping facility,"
meaning that it was emptied out at the end of each day with
funds transferred to another IOR account in Germany.
The closure move by JP Morgan Chase, which was also reported
by two leading general newspapers on Monday - Corriere della
Sera and La Stampa - was a further blow to the IOR, whose image
has been tarnished by a string of scandals.
In September, 2010, Italian investigators froze 23 million
euros ($33 million) in funds in two Italian banks after opening
an investigation into possible money-laundering.
The bank said it did nothing wrong and was just transferring
funds between its own accounts. The money was released in June
2011 but Rome magistrates are continuing their probe.
"VATILEAKS" SCANDAL
The public image of the bank has also been harmed by the
so-called "Vatileaks" scandal, in which highly sensitive
documents, including letters to Pope Benedict, were published in
Italian media.
Some of the leaked documents appear to show a conflict among
top Vatican officials about just how transparent the bank should
be about dealings that took place before it enacted its new
laws.
The IOR, founded in 1942 by Pope Pius XII, handles financial
activities for the Vatican, for orders of priests and nuns, and
for other Roman Catholic religious institutions.
Last year, the Vatican adapted internal laws to comply with
international standards on financial crime.
The 108-acre sovereign state surrounded by Rome now complies
with the rules of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force
(FATF).
It also established an internal Financial Information
Authority (FIA) along the lines of other countries and has
committed to comply with international anti-money laundering
standards and liaise with the group and law enforcement
agencies.
The IOR was entangled in the collapse 30 years ago of Banco
Ambrosiano, with its lurid allegations about money-laundering,
freemasons, mafiosi and the mysterious death of Ambrosiano
chairman Roberto Calvi - "God's banker".
The IOR then held a small stake in the Ambrosiano, at the
time Italy's largest private bank and investigators alleged that
it was partly responsible for the Ambrosiano's fraudulent
bankruptcy.
Several investigations have failed to determine whether
Calvi, who was found hanging under Blackfriars Bridge near
London's financial district, killed himself or was murdered.
The IOR denied any role in the Ambrosiano collapse but paid
$250 million to creditors in what it called a "goodwill
gesture".