* Investigation could widen to other individuals
* Vatican bank struggles to get past scandals
* Reforms expected by year end
(Adds comment from Scarano lawyer, details)
By James Mackenzie
ROME, July 12 The Vatican said on Friday it had
frozen funds belonging to a senior cleric at the centre of a
suspected money smuggling operation, and could open
investigations into other individuals.
Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, who has close links to the Vatican
bank, was arrested last month, accused of plotting to bring
millions of euros in cash into Italy from Switzerland for rich
friends.
Scarano's lawyer said his client, who is currently being
held in Rome's Queen of Heaven jail, was prepared to cooperate
fully with investigators. "Scarano is in a position to clear up
everything," he said.
Although the Vatican bank has not been directly implicated
itself in the case, it has been under heavy pressure following a
long series of scandals and growing criticism for its persistent
failure to meet international transparency standards.
Two top directors have resigned in the wake of the case and
Pope Francis has appointed a special committee of inquiry to get
to grips with the problems at the bank, known formally as the
Institute for Works of Religion (IOR).
Scarano, a former senior accountant in APSA, the Holy See's
financial administration, has been accused of trying to smuggle
20 million euros ($26 million) past customs on behalf of a
family of rich ship owners from his home town of Salerno.
He was arrested last month with Giovanni Zito, an Italian
secret service agent, and financial broker Giovanni Carenzio.
A Vatican statement said the chief judicial official of the
tiny city state had ordered his accounts in the Vatican Bank to
be frozen while checks are carried out. It said the
investigation could be extended to other individuals.
IOR appointed U.S. financial consultancy Promontory
Financial Group to conduct a review of all accounts potentially
affected, and was cooperating with the investigation, the
statement added.
HELPING WITH INQUIRIES
Scarano's lawyer Francesco Caroleo Grimaldi said his client
would be able to help the investigation by providing information
on the wider activities of the bank.
"We hope he will be given the chance not only to explain the
situation regarding his account but also to show a series of
activities at IOR and APSA, which would certainly merit the
attention of the Holy See," he said.
IOR has been under pressure to bring its notoriously opaque
operations into line with international transparency standards
aimed at combatting money laundering and other illegal financial
operations.
Pope Francis, who has sought to emphasise the Church's
mission of serving the poor, has undertaken a number of steps to
clean up IOR and is watching closely as the committee of inquiry
begins its work.
The Vatican said it expected that a series of measures to
strengthen procedures and improve compliance and reporting would
be completed by the end of the year.
Two of IOR's top managers resigned earlier this month in the
wake of Scarano's arrest and prosecutors are considering seeking
to have the two, former director Paolo Cipriani and former
deputy director Massimo Tulli, sent to trial.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Additional reporting by Mario Sarzanini; Editing by Michael
Roddy)