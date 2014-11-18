By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY Nov 18 An Italian bank has
returned to the Vatican 23 million euros ($28.8 million) that
was blocked in a 2010 money laundering investigation, the
Vatican bank said on Tuesday, in a sign that the Holy See's
efforts to make its finances more transparent are paying off.
The Vatican bank, whose official name is Institute for Works
of Religion (IOR), said in a statement that the move was "a
consequence of the introduction of a fully-fledged anti-money
laundering and supervisory system".
A Vatican bank spokesman said the IOR hoped it would mark a
turning point and put the IOR on a new footing in relations with
Italian financial institutions. The IOR, which was founded in
1942, has been plagued by financial scandals over the decades.
The Bank of Italy did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
In 2010, as part of a global effort to halt illicit
financing, the Bank of Italy ordered Italian banks to improve
their anti-money laundering efforts. As part of their response,
Italian financial institutions curtailed their dealings with the
IOR, waiting for it to improve standards.
That year, a Rome magistrate who was investigating a
money-laundering case froze 23 million euros that the Vatican
bank held in Italy's Credito Artigiano, now known as Credito
Valtellinese. The IOR said at the time that the money it held
there had been used to transfer its own funds between its own
accounts and had done nothing wrong.
Although the magistrate unfroze the funds a year later in
connection with the investigation, the money remained blocked
because of unresolved due diligence issues between Italy and the
Vatican, the Vatican bank's Tuesday statement said.
Since then, the Vatican has been working to make its bank
compliant with international financing norms.
In January of this year, the IOR said in its financial
statement that its reforms merited "a resumption of full
interaction with Italian financial institutions".
As part of its clean-up, the IOR has blocked the accounts of
more than 2,000 clients and ended some 3,000 "customer
relationships".
In December of last year, Moneyval, a global financial
monitoring committee, gave the Vatican high marks for its
financial reforms after a highly critical initial report a year
earlier.
Pope Francis has named an outsider - Australian Cardinal
George Pell - to oversee the Vatican's often muddled finances
after decades of financial control in the Vatican by Italian
officials.
