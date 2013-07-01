ROME, July 1 Magistrates on Monday questioned
Nunzio Scarano, the Vatican prelate detained on suspicion of
trying to smuggle tens of millions of euros into Italy, and
lawyers asked that he be released into house arrest.
"He explained everything he could. He cooperated in an
extremely loyal and honest way. He said he was in good faith and
at the disposal of the magistrates whenever they needed," lawyer
Francesco Grimaldi told reporters outside Rome's Queen of Heaven
jail after the three-hour interrogation.
Scarano, who had close connections to the Vatican bank, was
arrested on Friday along with Giovanni Zito, a secret services
agent, and financial broker Giovanni Carenzio.
They have been accused of plotting to bring 20 million euros
($26.00 million)in cash to Italy from Switzerland for Scarano's
rich shipping industry friends in the southern city of Salerno.
Scarano is under a separate investigation there on suspicion of
money laundering
Scarano's lawyers asked that he be transferred to house
arrest at a parish or another religious institution such as a
convent so he could say Mass.
(Reporting Gabriele Pileri, writing by Philip Pullella; Editing
by Jon Boyle)