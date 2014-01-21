ROME Jan 21 Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, a former
top Vatican accountant now on trial for money smuggling, was
further charged with money laundering on Tuesday, police
officials and his lawyer said.
The new charge pertains to alleged laundering of millions of
euros through his accounts at the Vatican bank, lawyer Silverio
Sica told Reuters. Scarano has been under house arrest in his
native Salerno in southern Italy as part of the money smuggling
trial that began on Dec. 3.
Scarano is accused in that case of plotting to smuggle some
20 million euros out of Switzerland for rich shipbuilder friends
in Salerno, near Naples.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Heinrich)