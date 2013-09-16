* Prelate was arrested in June in alleged money smuggling
plot
* Monsignor also subject of separate money laundering
investigation
* Pope studying how to reform scandal-plagued Vatican bank
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Sept 16 The Vatican department in charge
of paying salaries and managing real estate acted improperly as
a parallel bank, providing accounts to outsiders, an arrested
prelate who worked there for 22 years has told Italian
prosecutors.
The latest allegations of misdoings come as Pope Francis
struggles to tackle years of financial scandals involving the
Vatican bank, which has long been in the spotlight for failing
to meet international standards against tax evasion and the
disguising of illegal sources of income.
The allegations concerning the Administration of the
Patrimony of the Apostolic See, known as APSA, will present
another headache for the pope, who has appointed two commissions
to advise him on how to clean up Vatican finances.
A key suspect in a widening investigation by Italian
magistrates looking into alleged money laundering through the
Vatican bank told them that officials at APSA allowed the office
to be used by outsiders even though it was against its
regulations, according to a transcript of his questioning.
The prelate, Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, 61, is under
investigation by magistrates in his home city of Salerno, where
he is suspected of using his close ties with the Vatican bank to
launder money. He is under arrest in a hospital in Salerno.
Scarano's lawyers say he did not launder money.
Scarano was arrested in Rome on June 28 along with an
Italian secret service agent and a financial broker in a
separate investigation concerning an alleged plot to smuggle 20
million euros ($26 million) into Italy from Switzerland.
Under questioning by Rome magistrates in July, Scarano said
some officials at APSA, whose purpose is to pay Vatican
salaries, fund its departments and manage its real estate,
allowed the department to be used improperly by outsiders.
"As APSA, we were not allowed to have outside clients, but,
despite this, in reality, we acted as a bank," Scarano told the
magistrates, according to the transcript of the questioning
obtained by Reuters.
"We took in money, used it, and paid out interest to
depositors," he said.
The Vatican spokesman, Father Federico Lombardi, said he had
no comment on Scarano's questioning.
BANK ACCOUNT
During the questioning by magistrates, Scarano named one
Italian banker who had an account at APSA. That account was
closed when the banker was caught up in an Italian investigation
into market-rigging, Scarano added. Another account holder at
APSA was a long-time Vatican benefactor, the prelate said.
Scarano also told prosecutors that he informed a superior of
his concerns with the so-called "lay accounts". After this
meeting, Scarano said some of the accounts were closed, but then
he was promoted to another APSA office where he subsequently had
limited access to first-hand information.
In addition to managing real estate and paying salaries,
APSA acts as the purchasing office and human resources
department for the Vatican, according to the department's
statute. Among its lesser-known roles are financial portfolio
management and stock management for the Vatican.
Vatican sources say the pope wants the Holy See to cooperate
with Italian investigators on the Scarano case. Speaking to
reporters aboard the plane taking him back from Brazil in July,
Francis used an Argentine expression that means "he's no saint".
Through his position at APSA, Scarano had ready access to
the Vatican bank, formally known as the Institute for Works of
Religion (IOR), where he had several accounts.
The IOR is currently under pressure from the international
financial community to ensure more transparency and comply with
international standards against money-laundering.
Since his arrest, Scarano has written three letters to Pope
Francis and has asked to meet the pontiff to tell him of what he
says were irregular activities in financial administration.
(Editing by Alessandra Galloni and Ralph Boulton)