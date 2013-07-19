* Prelate has been in jail since June 28
By Massimiliano Di Giorgio and Philip Pullella
ROME, July 19 An arrested Catholic prelate asked
to meet Pope Francis to tell him of irregular activities in the
Vatican's financial administration before he was detained on
suspicion of money smuggling, according to a judicial document
and a legal source.
Monsignor Nunzio Scarano has also written a letter to the
pope from his jail cell and given documents to magistrates, a
source with direct knowledge of the case said.
Scarano was for years a senior accountant at APSA, the
Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See. Through
APSA, he had ready access to the Vatican bank, where he had
several accounts and which itself is under pressure from the
international financial community to ensure more transparency.
According to a transcript of an interrogation of Scarano on
July 8 in Rome's Queen of Heaven jail, obtained by Reuters, the
61-year-old monsignor told magistrates:
"Recently, I had asked for an audience with the Holy Father
because I was not satisfied with the way things were going at
APSA".
The source said Scarano gave magistrates a file of documents
that allegedly show what he considered to be the irregular
activities at APSA.
Asked to comment on Scarano's accusations, chief Vatican
spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said: "There is not much I
can say about the reliability of this person. I am sure the
magistrates know how to do their job".
The source, who is familiar with Scarano's interrogation,
said he was telling magistrates that "he was not the only bad
apple" in the Vatican department where he worked.
Scarano, 61, was arrested on June 28 along with an Italian
secret service agent and a financial broker. The three are
formally accused of plotting to smuggle 20 million euros ($26
million) into Italy from Switzerland for members of a family of
ship-owners in southern Italy..
His lawyers say he was only trying to help friends recover
their money and had no personal interest in the plot.
Scarano is under separate investigation by magistrates in
his home city of Salerno, where he is accused of using his close
ties with the Vatican bank to launder money.
Scarano's lawyers deny the accusations, saying all the money
in his Vatican bank account was from donations.
However, in other documents obtained by Reuters earlier this
month, magistrates depict Scarano as a person who controlled
vast amounts of money both in Rome and Salerno and felt he could
act with impunity because of his connections.
The Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), as the Vatican
bank is formally known, has long been in the spotlight for
failing to meet international standards intended to combat tax
evasion and the disguising of illegal sources of income.
Pope Francis has set up a commission of inquiry to reform
the bank and on Friday announced that he was forming another
commission of lay experts to help him overhaul the Holy See's
economic and administrative departments.
In her report last month, the judge who ordered Scarano's
arrest said he felt safe "thanks to his relations with the
Vatican bank".
She said the monsignor saw the IOR as "the only safe and
rapid instrument for financial and banking operations that could
evade - if not outright violate - laws against money laundering
and tax evasion".
Investigators in Salerno started looking into Scarano's
financial affairs in January after he called them to report a
burglary in his apartment there.
They were startled to see that he lived in luxury and that
he valued the stolen art work at up to 6 million euros ($7.85
million).
