ROME, July 6 Italian prosecutors have dropped
inquiries into the Vatican bank's former president, Ettore Gotti
Tedeschi, after concluding a money laundering investigation that
did implicate two of his juniors, judicial sources said on
Saturday.
Prosecutors accuse the bank's director general, Paolo
Cipriani, and its deputy director, Massimo Tulli, who both
resigned this week, of "authorising illegal financial
transactions", the sources, who asked not to be identified, told
Reuters.
The Vatican bank declined to comment. Reuters was unable to
reach the two men accused in the investigation.
A judge will now decide whether to proceed to a trial of
Cipriani and Tulli.
The two directors left the bank on Monday after the arrest
of a senior cleric who is accused of plotting to smuggle
millions of euros into Italy from Switzerland.
Gotti Tedeschi was ousted from the bank last year. He said
he was dismissed because he wanted more transparency, but the
board of directors said he had neglected his duties.
The Vatican bank, known formally as the Institute for Works
of Religion (IOR), has been a byword for opaque and secretive
dealings for decades and its future has been in question since
the appointment of Pope Francis in March.
Italian investigators believe the way the bank operated may
have facilitated money laundering, according to a document
summing up their preliminary inquiries that was leaked to
Italian newspapers on Saturday.
DISGUISE
Investigators wrote in the document that there was a high
risk the bank could be used as "a shield by account holders to
disguise illegal operations" because it often did not specify
who its actual clients were, the Corriere della Sera daily
reported.
The inquiry faulted the bank for failing to make sufficient
checks on clients and said account holders were able to transfer
sums on behalf of others, Corriere said, citing the document.
Italian banks accepting transfers from IOR also failed to
verify the origin of the money, the inquiry found, according to
the news report.
In 2010, officials froze 23 million euros ($29.5 million) of
the bank's funds in Italian banks as part of the investigation.
The Vatican bank said it had done nothing wrong and was
transferring its own funds between its own accounts in Italy and
Germany. The money was released in June 2011.
Pope Francis set up a special commission of inquiry to
reform the bank in June.
The European anti-money laundering committee, Moneyval, said
in a report last year that IOR still had to enact more reforms
to meet international standards against money laundering.
