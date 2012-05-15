By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY May 15 Italian fashion firm
Benetton has agreed to make a donation to a Catholic charity to
end a legal dispute with the Vatican over an advertisement that
showed Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the lips, the Vatican
said on Tuesday.
Spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said the Vatican had won
a moral victory, achieving its aim of defending the pope's image
through legal means.
The company had promised not to circulate any of the
photo-montages and to try to stop use of the image by third
parties, Lombardi said. The picture was still widely available
on the Internet on Tuesday, however.
The picture of the pope was part of the clothing company's
shock advertising campaign called UNHATE, in which a number of
world leaders featured. U.S. President Barack Obama was shown
kissing Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.
The size of the company's donation was unspecified. The
Vatican said Benetton had also pledged not to use the pope's
picture in future without permission.
The company was not immediately able to comment on Tuesday.
A banner with the image of the pope was hung from a bridge
near the Vatican when the advertising campaign started in
November and posters were put up in Benetton's stores in Italy.
Benetton quickly withdrew the advertisement after a protest
from the Vatican, which announced legal action.
At the time, the Vatican said the advert was "damaging not
only to the dignity of the pope and the Catholic Church but also
to the feelings of believers".
The clothing company has run controversial advertising
campaigns in the past, including on the themes of AIDS and race
relations.
