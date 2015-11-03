* Books depict Vatican plagued by mismanagement, corruption
* Published days after Vatican arrests over leaked documents
* Vatican going through its second 'Vatileaks'
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Nov 3 Two new books by Italian
journalists depict a Vatican plagued by mismanagement, greed,
cronyism and corruption and where Pope Francis still faces stiff
resistance from the old guard to his reform agenda.
The books, "Merchants in the Temple," by Gianluigi Nuzzi and
"Avarice," by Emiliano Fittipaldi, which are being released in
Italy on Wednesday, have already been condemned by the Vatican.
On Monday, the Vatican said the books "generate confusing,
partial, and tendentious interpretations" in a statement that
announced the arrest of two members of a commission the pope had
set up to study financial reforms.
The two, including a high-ranking cleric of the Holy See,
were arrested on suspicion of leaking confidential documents to
the authors.
One highlight of Nuzzi's book, which was made available to
Reuters before publication, is the transcript of a recording of
the pope at a meeting in July 2013 - four months after his
election - in which he complains to top Vatican officials about
its murky finances.
"We have to better clarify the finances of the Holy See and
make them more transparent," he is quoted as saying in the
recording, which the author says was made secretly by someone in
the room.
"C-l-a-r-i-t-y. That is what's done in the most humble
companies and we have to do it, too," he says, adding that "It
is no exaggeration to say most of our costs are out of control".
Nuzzi rose to fame in 2012 with the book "His Holiness,"
which was in large part based on leaked documents from Paolo
Gabriele, the butler of former Pope Benedict who stole documents
from the pope's desk.
That scandal, which led to the butler's arrest and
imprisonment, became known as "Vatileaks" and the uproar it
caused is believed to have led at least in part to Benedict's
decision to resign the following year.
BETRAYAL OF TRUST
Nuzzi's latest book is based in part on documents said to
have been leaked by the arrested commission members, whose
behaviour the Vatican called a "serious betrayal of the trust
bestowed by the pope".
He writes of irregularities in the funding of causes to
declare saints in the Roman Catholic Church, the purported
diverting of funds intended for the poor to plug administrative
deficits and the lavish lifestyle of some cardinals.
Nuzzi writes that the management of Peter's Pence, a
collection taken up yearly around the world for charities and
sent to Rome, "is an enigma cloaked in the most impenetrable
secrecy".
Maintenance and restoration contracts were handed out at
inflated prices, Vatican real estate is worth seven times what
it is listed on the account books and the city-state's pension
fund is fast approaching collapse, he writes.
He says Francis, who was given a mandate by the cardinals
who elected him in 2013 to clean up Vatican finances, still
encounters "entrenched and tenacious resistance" to his agenda.
In the other book, "Avarice," which is also based on leaked
documents, Fittipaldi writes that some funds from a foundation
that runs a Vatican-owned children's hospital in Rome were
diverted to pay for the renovation of an apartment belonging to
a senior cardinal.
Fittipaldi, a journalist for the newsweekly L'Espresso, says
the foundation paid 24,000 euros for a helicopter flight to take
the same cardinal to southern Italy for a charity event,
according to excerpts in Rome's La Repubblica newspaper.
The Vatican's statement on Monday accused the authors of the
books of trying to reap advantages from receiving stolen
documents, saying this was "a gravely illegal act".
Both have rejected the accusations, saying they are just
doing their jobs.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Grant McCool)