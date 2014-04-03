By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY, April 3
VATICAN CITY, April 3 Queen Elizabeth met Pope
Francis for the first time on Thursday and gave a bemused
pontiff culinary delights from the royal estates, including a
dozen eggs and a bottle of whisky.
"I've also brought something from all our estates, which is
for you personally," said the queen, wearing a lavender dress
and a purple hat, as she handed Francis a wicker basket full of
food at the end of a 17-minute private meeting in the Vatican.
The 18 items from Buckingham Palace, Windsor, Sandringham
and Balmoral also included two types of honey, "Coronation Best
Bitter," "Grandad's chutney" and "Sandringham handmade
aromatherapy soaps".
A Vatican official said the pope would likely share the food
with other residents of the guest house where he has lived since
his election after renouncing the spacious papal apartments or
would donate it.
The Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, met the
pope in a modern room attached to the Vatican's audience hall
without much of the ceremonial pomp that usually accompanies
such visits.
A Vatican statement did not say what the two discussed. The
Queen is also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England,
which split from Rome in 1534.
The pope is Argentine and Britain went to war with Argentina
over the Falkland Islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas,
in 1982.
To cut short any speculation that the two might have
discussed the Falklands, the British embassy reminded reporters
that while the pope may be Argentine, the Vatican's official
position on the territorial dispute is a neutral one.
Francis also gave the queen a gift for her eight-month-old
great-grandson, Prince George of Cambridge. It was a sphere
made of lapis lazuli, a deep blue semi-precious stone, topped
with the silver cross of St. Edward.
"He will be thrilled by it," the queen told the pope. Then
she paused and added: "When he is a little older".
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)