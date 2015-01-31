By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Jan 31 The Vatican, which is still
struggling with the effects of a worldwide paedophilia scandal
in the Catholic Church, discovered two cases of possession of
child pornography within its own walls last year, its chief
prosecutor said on Saturday.
Gian Piero Milano, whose official title is Promoter of
Justice, reported the cases in a 50-page report read to Vatican
officials at a ceremony marking the start of the city-state's
judicial year.
The Catholic Church has been hit by scandal involving the
sexual abuse of children by priests around the world in the past
15 years. Pope Francis has vowed zero tolerance for offenders
but victims of abuse want him to do more and make bishops who
allegedly covered up the abuse accountable.
In his report, Milano said Vatican police had investigated
"two delicate cases, of varying degrees of seriousness, of
possession of child pornography material" by people living or
working inside the city-state, which is the headquarters of the
1.2 billion member Church.
The prosecutor gave no details but a Vatican spokesman said
one of them involved Jozef Wesolowski, a former archbishop who
was arrested last September in the Vatican on charges of having
paid for sex with children while he was a papal ambassador in
the Dominican Republic..
Francis approved the arrest - the first inside the Vatican
related to allegations of sexual abuse - in order to send a
strong signal that even high-ranking Church officials would be
held accountable if they committed abuse, the Vatican said at
the time.
Italian media reported at the time of his arrest that child
pornography was found on his computer. He is currently under
arrest in the Vatican awaiting trial.
The Vatican spokesman gave no details of the other case.
The prosecutor also mentioned investigations in 2014 related
to embezzlement involving former bank managers of the Vatican
bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion
(IOR).
Milano also referred in his report to the case of a Polish
monsignor who was convicted of embezzling funds from a Rome
basilica where he worked as an accountant. There were three
attempts in 2014 to deliver illegal drugs into the Vatican by
mail from foreign countries, he said without giving details.
