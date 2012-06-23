VATICAN CITY, June 23 The Vatican has hired an
American journalist from the Fox News Network and member of the
conservative Catholic group Opus Dei to help improve its
relations with the media, a senior Church source said on
Saturday.
Greg Burke, Fox's Rome-based roving correspondent for Europe
and the Middle East, will become a "senior communications
adviser" to the Secretariat of State, the key department in the
Vatican's central bureaucracy.
Burke, 52, a native of St Louis Missouri, has been working
for Fox for 10 years. Before that he worked for Time magazine in
Rome. He has also written several books, one about an Italian
soccer team.
The source said the Vatican was expected to announce the
appointment soon.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)