* New post is a revolution for Vatican communications
strategy
* Burke arrives in midst of leaks scandal, after series of
blunders
* Says hopes to help "the Church I love"
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, June 23 The Vatican, stung by
communications blunders and mired in a leaks scandal, has hired
an American journalist from Fox News and member of the
conservative Catholic group Opus Dei to help improve its
relations with the media.
The TV journalist, Greg Burke, and the Vatican on Saturday
confirmed what a senior Church source had earlier told Reuters.
Burke, Fox's Rome-based roving correspondent for Europe and
the Middle East, will assume the new post of "senior
communications adviser" to the Secretariat of State, the key
department in the Vatican's central bureaucracy.
Burke, 52, a native of St Louis, Missouri, has been working
for Fox for 10 years. Before that he worked for Time magazine in
Rome for 10 years. He worked as a stringer for Reuters in Rome
early in his career and has also written several books, one
about an Italian soccer team.
Burke's role - a revolution in the Vatican's communications
structure - will be similar to that of communications advisers
in the White House.
He will report directly to the Vatican's deputy secretary of
state, Archbishop Angelo Becciu, the third-ranking person in the
Vatican hierarchy. Father Federico Lombardi will remain
spokesman.
"I told them no twice but the more I thought about it the
more it seemed like the right thing to do. I can't imagine a
more exciting challenge for me at this time," Burke told
Reuters.
Burke will become the only person in the Vatican's
communications structure with vast print and television
experience from outside the sometimes insular world of Catholic
media.
The Vatican's spokesman, for example, has worked for Vatican
Radio much of his career but never for non-Catholic media.
"I've had a lot of diverse media experience that I hope I
can put to use for the Church that I love," Burke said.
The last "outsider" to hold a senior position in the
Vatican's communications structure was Joaquin Navarro-Valls,
who was a Spanish newspaper correspondent before the late Pope
John Paul tapped him to become spokesman. Navarro-Valls was also
a member of Opus Dei.
The pontificate of Pope Benedict, which began in 2005, has
been mired in a difficult relationship with the media.
Just six days ago, the Vatican's number two, Secretary of
State Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, accused the media of trying "to
imitate Dan Brown" in their coverage of the VatiLeaks scandal.
The scandal involves the leak of sensitive documents,
including letters written to Pope Benedict whose butler, Paolo
Gabriele, was arrested last month after a large number of stolen
documents were found in his home.
Bertone said the media were full of "pettiness and lies".
During most of Benedict's papacy, the Vatican has
effectively had no unified communications strategy, with various
departments sometimes keeping each other in the dark about
events.
Communications disasters for the Vatican have included the
Pope's decision in 2009 to lift the excommunication of a
traditionalist bishop who was later discovered to have denied
the full extent of the Holocaust.
Another public relations nightmare for the Vatican came in
2006 when Muslims around the world interpreted a speech by the
pope at Regensburg, Germany as an attack on Islam.
Communications experts say the negative media impact of both
could have been mitigated - or even avoided - if the Vatican had
an effective public relations strategy that could have foreseen
media reaction to some of its decisions.