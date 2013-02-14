VATICAN CITY Feb 14 Few authors can boast that
Pope Benedict helped sell their books, but the pontiff's shock
resignation has boosted interest in all things Catholic just as
veteran Vatican journalist John Thavis is about to publish.
"The Vatican Diaries," a behind-the-scenes look at the
faith's fabled nerve centre, goes on sale on Feb. 21, just one
week before the pope takes the nearly unprecedented step of
quitting as the head of the world's largest church.
Thavis, who covered the Vatican for 30 years until retiring
from his post as bureau chief for the U.S.-based Catholic News
Service last year, had long known Benedict believed a pope could
resign and worried he might do it before the book came out.
But he says he was as shocked as anyone else when the pope
announced his decision on Monday. The book is not an analysis
of the soon-to-end pontificate, but the stories it tells amount
to what Thavis calls "a mosaic history of Benedict's papacy."
Thavis, who came to Rome from Minnesota to promote the book,
spoke to Reuters at the Vatican press office.
Q. What does it feel like to have Pope Benedict as your PR
agent?
A. "My friends have all emailed me telling me the pope is my
best PR agent. I have to assure them that I did not arrange
this. The fact my book is coming out now is perfect timing but
it's definitely unplanned. I don't have the gift of prophesy. I
worried what effect it might have if the pope were to resign."
Q. Did you have any hint he would resign now?
A. "I always thought he would resign. He spoke about it in a
book two years ago. Then he put the trip to Cuba and Mexico on
his agenda and I thought he wouldn't. But when he suddenly named
six new cardinals last November, I asked people in Rome if he
was thinking about resignation. They didn't seem to be too
concerned. But I followed what was and what wasn't on the pope's
calendar and by January I was quite concerned. I planned this
trip to Rome because I thought Feb. 22 would be a likely time.
That's the Feast of the Chair of Saint Peter, which is the feast
associated with the authority of the pope."
Q. In the book, you call the Vatican "a kind of showcase for
missteps, distractions and mixed messages, a place where the
pope is upstaged by his own gaffes or those of his top aides."
Did this come out in your daily reporting?
A. "There were some things I couldn't say until I sat down
to write a book. There were some judgements I couldn't have
expressed in news stories, and not only because I worked for a
Catholic news agency. I couldn't say in my daily reporting how
disgraceful I found the Legionaries of Christ's effort to spin
or deflect criticism from their founder (Fr Marcial Maciel, who
sexually abused boys and secretly fathered several children).
"I also couldn't say how ridiculous I found it that the
Vatican still feels the need to edit the pope's spoken words to
journalists, as if there was an official version that will
supercede his actual words."
Q: Was there one point when you felt you had to write it?
A: "When we were touring with John Paul II in 1988 in
Swaziland, the king arrived for the papal Mass after the pope
had started. He came in a convertible Cadillac with two of his
four wives and the pope's sermon that day was on polygamy. I
said to myself, somebody should be writing this book and maybe
it should be me."
Q: Religions can be very complicated, especially a worldwide
faith like Catholicism. Does that make it difficult to report on
the Vatican?
A: "Most 'vaticanisti' -- the journalists who cover the
Vatican -- feel a real limitation on their reporting. The
Vatican is a 2,000 year institution. Most decisions have a
history and a back story that often doesn't get told.
"When Pope Benedict said in his book in 2010 that the use of
condoms by a prostitute may constitute a step towards moral
responsibility, the press more or less treated it as if it fell
out of the sky. There was in fact a 10- or 20-year hidden
discussion by the Vatican's moral theologians on this very
point. That's the kind of context neither I nor most reporters
can possibly fit into an 800-word news article."
Q: You argue that poor management in the Vatican leaves
individual staffers there a lot of leeway to push their own
agendas. How does that work?
A: "We all tend as reporters to treat the Vatican as a
powerful hierarchical institution that knows what it's doing
every step along the way. The more you dig, the more you find it
is much less organised and less hierarchical than it seems and
much more based on individual personalities.
"For example, the process of declaring someone a saint is
often driven by personalities who are working very hard behind
the scenes. In the case of Pope Pius XII, I think his cause for
sainthood has really been driven in large part by a German
Jesuit, an American nun and an American Jewish activist - an
unlikely triumvirate of people."
Q: Are there other reasons why readers don't hear more of
the stories you recount in the book?
A: "The original title for the book was 'Backstage Vatican.'
Much of what happens at the Vatican is, in a sense, theater.
The conclave is a classic example. Generally journalists don't
go poking around backstage because there's no time, no newshole,
not enough space to tell theses stories.
"Even when we write long pieces, we tend to write about
policy and analysis, things that don't really get at the
day-to-day life at the Vatican and how it works. I wanted to
give a glimpse of this backstage reality.
"Because we cover the Vatican fulltime, I actually had the
time to go back and ask the man who rang the bells at the
conclave in 2005 why they didn't ring right away when the white
smoke started coming out of the Sistine Chapel. I was able to
tell what it's like to be the monsignor who takes depositions
from victims of sexual abuse, or the papal gentleman who escorts
kings and queens and presidents to meet the pope and then makes
style judgments on them."
Q: You have a whole chapter with stories about the mishaps
during John-Paul's globetrotting, the very scripted visits
Benedict has made and the antics the journalists get up to.
That's another aspect of Vatican life that readers rarely see.
A: "I realised that, in all my papal travels, no one had
written a kind of "boys on the bus" book and I definitely wanted
to include at least one chapter like that. Like most people, you
come home from the office and your wife asks what happened that
day. After you tell her, you realise that what you've just said
was a lot more interesting than what you wrote. So I collected
the flavour, the personalities, the atmosphere, the humaneness
of the place. That's what's missing from most reporting."
(Reporting By Tom Heneghan)