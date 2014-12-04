* Pell says departments kept funds not in overall balance
VATICAN CITY Dec 4 The Vatican's economy
minister has said hundreds of millions of euros were found
"tucked away" in accounts of various Holy See departments
without having appeared in the city-state's balance sheets.
In an article for Britain's Catholic Herald Magazine to be
published on Friday, Australian Cardinal George Pell wrote that
the discovery meant overall Vatican finances were in better
shape than previously believed.
"In fact, we have discovered that the situation is much
healthier than it seemed, because some hundreds of millions of
euros were tucked away in particular sectional accounts and did
not appear on the balance sheet," he wrote.
"It is important to point out that the Vatican is not broke
... the Holy See is paying its way, while possessing substantial
assets and investments," Pell said, according to an advance text
made available on Thursday.
Pell did not suggest any wrongdoing but said Vatican
departments had long had "an almost free hand" with their
finances and followed "long-established patterns" in managing
their affairs.
"Very few were tempted to tell the outside world what was
happening, except when they needed extra help," he said,
singling out the once-powerful Secretariat of State as one
department that had especially jealously guarded its
independence.
"It was impossible for anyone to know accurately what was
going on overall," said Pell, head of the new Secretariat for
the Economy that is independent of the now downgraded
Secretariat of State.
AUSTRALIAN OUTSIDER
Pell is an outsider from the English-speaking world
transferred by Pope Francis from Sydney to Rome to oversee the
Vatican's often muddled finances after decades of control by
Italians.
Pell's office sent a letter to all Vatican departments last
month about changes in economic ethics and accountability.
As of Jan. 1, each department will have to enact "sound and
efficient financial management policies" and prepare financial
information and reports that meet international accounting
standards.
Each department's financial statements will be reviewed by a
major international auditing firm, the letter said.
Since the pope's election in March, 2013, the Vatican has
enacted major reforms to adhere to international financial
standards and prevent money laundering. It has closed many
suspicious accounts at its scandal-rocked bank.
In his article, Pell said the reforms were "well under way
and already past the point where the Vatican could return to the
'bad old days'."
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Tom Heneghan)