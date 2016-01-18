ROME Jan 18 A former Vatican prelate was
acquitted on Monday of conspiring to smuggle millions of euros
in cash into Italy from Switzerland for rich friends.
Monsignor Nunzio Scarano worked for 22 years as a senior
accountant in APSA, a Vatican department that handles real
estate and stock investments for the Holy See.
He was dismissed from his post after Italian magistrates
charged him in June 2013 with plotting, along with an Italian
secret service agent and a financial broker, to smuggle 20
million euros ($21.8 million) into Italy.
Prosecutors said a private plane had gone to Locarno in
Switzerland in 2012 to pick up the cash and bring it into Italy
without tax and customs controls. The plane returned without the
cash because of last-minute complications at the Swiss bank
where it was being held, officials said at the time.
The court in Rome found Scarano innocent of corruption and
attempted money smuggling but guilty of a separate, lesser
charge of making false accusations against one of the other
defendants, for which he received a two-year suspended sentence.
His two accused co-conspirators are being tried separately.
Scarano, who had close connections to the Vatican's
scandal-plagued bank, is also still on trial in Salerno, his
home town in southern Italy, on separate charges of using that
bank to launder millions of euros.
At the time of his arrest in 2013, the bank, whose official
name is the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), froze more
than 2 million euros that Scarano held in 10 accounts there. He
has said his assets stemmed from donations.
When Scarano was arrested, he was living in a 17-room
apartment in Salerno decorated with original artwork worth some
6 million euros, investigators said.
APSA is currently under investigation by Vatican magistrates
who suspect that it has been used for money laundering, insider
trading and market manipulation.
($1 = 0.9178 euros)
