VATICAN CITY, July 4 The Vatican, embroiled in
scandal involving its bank, released a rare bit of good news on
its finances on Thursday, announcing that it had posted a $2.2
million budget surplus in 2012.
However, figures released showed donations to a fund for use
by the pope dropped by nearly 12 percent in 2012.
The fall coincided with the year the Vatican was hit by a
leaks scandal and the arrest of former Pope Benedict's butler.
The Vatican bank, which has been the subject of scandals for
decades, is currently under investigation by Italian magistrates
for money laundering. The bank, officially known as the
Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), denies the accusations.
A Vatican spokesman said he believed the worldwide economic
crisis was responsible for a drop to $56.9 million from $69.7
million the year before in Peter's Pence, a special collection
taken up each year for use by the pope.
The surplus of $2.2 million in 2012 was due "mainly to good
performance in financial management", according to the
statement, released following two days of meetings by Vatican
officials, some attended by Pope Francis, to review the
financial situation.
The Vatican budget includes costs for the running of the
Catholic Church's central administration, known as the Holy See,
and its embassies around the world. The main costs are its 2,823
personnel.
The budget for the running of the State of Vatican City, a
tiny sovereign state surrounded by Rome, is part of an
autonomous administration and has its own budget. Vatican City
State, which employs 1,936 people, had a surplus of $23 million
in 2012.
While the Vatican bank's figures were not given in the
statement, it said the bank gave $50 million of its profits to
the pope "in support of his apostolic and charitable ministry".
The Vatican bank announced separately earlier this year that
it had profits of 86.6 million euros ($112.34 million) in 2012
The bank's top two managers resigned on Monday, three days
after a Vatican prelate with connections to the bank was
arrested by Italian authorities on charges of plotting to
smuggle $20 million from Switzerland.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Michael Roddy)