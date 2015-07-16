* Funds were previously not on overall balance sheet
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, July 16 Vatican departments had
more than a billion euros that were not declared on an overall
balance sheet before new accounting standards kicked in last
year, a financial statement showed on Thursday.
The man appointed to clean up Vatican finances said last
December that departments had "tucked away" million of euros and
followed "long-established patterns" in jealously managing their
affairs without reporting to any central accounting office.
Thursday's statement showed that such funds totalled about
1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the first time the Vatican has
quantified the unreported funds discovered after Cardinal George
Pell took up the newly created post of economy minister.
Pope Francis picked Pell, an outsider from the
English-speaking world, to oversee the Vatican's often muddled
finances after decades of control by Italians.
Pell did not suggest any wrongdoing but said the departments
had long had "an almost free hand" with their finances. The
Vatican said at the time that Pell was not referring to any
"illegal, illicit or badly administered funds".
The financial statement for 2014, issued after a meeting of
the Vatican's Council for the Economy, also showed that the Holy
See, including most of its departments in Rome and embassies
around the world, ran a budget deficit of 25.6 million euros, in
line with the previous year.
Vatican City State, which has a separate budget, ran a
surplus of 63.5 million euros, almost twice the previous year's,
due to strong revenue from the Vatican Museums, which draw about
six million paying visitors a year, and other cultural
activities.
Since the pope's election in March, 2013, the Vatican has
enacted major reforms to adhere to international financial
standards and prevent money laundering and has closed many
suspicious accounts at its scandal-rocked bank, the Institute
for Works of Religion (IOR).
Last year, the Vatican adopted International Public Sector
Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and each department's financial
statements are now reviewed by am international auditing firm.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
