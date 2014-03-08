ROME, March 8 Pope Francis named top laymen from
the worlds of finance and economics on Saturday to a new Vatican
Council for the Economy, intended to improve scrutiny of the
Holy See's scandal-plagued accounts.
The creation of the 15-member council is a major step in
bringing lay people into the Vatican, and reflects a drive by
Francis to make changes to an establishment often seen as murky
and secretive.
The seven non-religious figures in the council include
Maltese economist Joseph Zahra, former director of the Central
Bank of Malta, and France's Jean-Baptiste de Franssu, chairman
of mergers and acquisitions advisory firm INCIPIT and former
head of the European Fund and Asset Management Association.
Spanish University of Madrid economist Enrique Llano Cueto,
German former McKinsey & Company partner Jochen Messemer, and
Italian University of Messina Business Administration professor
Francesco Vermiglio were also named members.
George Yeo, a former Singapore Finance Minister, was named
alongside retired oil executive John Kyle.
The council includes eight prelates from around the world,
coordinated by Munich and Freising Cardinal Reinhard Marx, known
for speaking on socio-economic issues in Germany and one of the
eight cardinals charged with re-organising the Vatican
administration, the Curia.
In a statement, the Holy See made it clear that the body has
policy-making powers and is not just an advisory board.
"The members appointed to the Council are from various
geographical areas, reflecting... the universality of the
Church," the statement read.
A series of scandals involving financial mismanagement have
embarrassed the Church, including documents leaked by the former
pope's butler and an investigation by Italian magistrates into
allegations of money laundering at the Vatican bank, formally
called the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR).
Francis, who called for a "poor Church, for the poor" after
his election almost a year ago, has not ruled out closing the
IOR, which handles funds for religious orders and Vatican
employees.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Rosalind Russell)