* Manual issued to all departments after spate of scandals
* "Outsider" cardinals spearhead campaign
* Pope has mandate to clean up finances
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Nov 6 The Vatican has issued staff
with a manual on economic ethics and accountability, as part of
Pope Francis' effort to clean up the Holy See's finances after a
rash of scandals.
The 45-page Financial Management Policies was sent to all
Vatican departments this week by the Secretariat for the
Economy, a special unit set up earlier this year, according to
an internal cover letter seen by Reuters.
The letter, signed by two cardinals, said the manual
contained guidelines "that are an essential first step in the
reforms of the economic and administrative practices of the Holy
See, being requested by the Holy Father".
From Jan. 1, all departments will have to enact "sound and
efficient financial management policies" and prepare financial
information and reports in a "consistent and transparent manner"
that adhere to international accounting standards.
The manual provides "a clear framework for accountability of
those entrusted with the resources of the church," the letter
declares.
The letter, and a separate, internal announcement from the
Secretariat of the Economy, both say that each department's
financial statements will be reviewed by one of the world's
major international auditing firms.
Until now, only the troubled Vatican bank and a handful of
other departments had been audited by outsiders.
The Argentine pope was given a mandate by the cardinals who
elected him in 2013 to clean up after a series of financial
scandals.
The letter is signed by Australian Cardinal George Pell,
head of the secretariat, and German Cardinal Reinhard Marx, both
outsiders Francis brought in oversee the Vatican's often muddled
finances after decades of control by Italians.
Vatican sources said heads of some departments had resisted
attempts to put them under the control of Pell's department.
NO EXCEPTIONS
But the letter makes clear the new rules will apply to "all
entities and administrations of the Holy See and Vatican City
State", putting that part of the statement in bold letters.
The Vatican has already taken major steps to clean up its
bank, known as the Institute for Works of Religion, hit by a
spate of scandals over the past few decades.
In the past 20 months, the bank has introduced reforms to
make it more transparent and compliant with international norms
against money-laundering, and has closed many suspicious
accounts.
The bank's investment business is to be hived off, allowing
it to concentrate on its original aim and focus on payment
services for religious orders, Vatican employees and charities.
Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, who worked for 22 years as a
senior accountant in one department, is on trial on charges of
using his position to smuggle millions of dollars into Italy
from Switzerland for rich friends to avoid Italian taxes.
Scarano is the subject of a separate trial on
money-laundering charges connected to the Vatican bank.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Andrew Roche)