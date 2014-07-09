(Corrects spelling of Jean-Baptiste de Franssu in second
paragraph)
* Vatican to be "model of financial transparency" - cardinal
* Investment business split from Church payments division
* Increased scrutiny for properties, purchasing department
* Bank changes will be phased in over three years
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, July 9 The Vatican said on
Wednesday it will separate its bank's investment business from
its Church payments work to try to clean up after years of
scandal including allegations of money laundering and tax
evasion.
French businessman Jean-Baptiste de Franssu was named as the
new head of the bank, officially known as the Institute for
Works of Religion (IOR), succeeding German lawyer Ernst Von
Freyberg, who has run the bank since February 2013.
Freyberg, who has said he is leaving for private reasons,
has introduced reforms to make the IOR more transparent and
compliant with international norms against money laundering, and
has closed many suspicious accounts.
The Vatican also plans to increase scrutiny on one of the
two sections of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy
See, or APSA - also hit by recent scandals - that runs Vatican
properties, handles income and spending, prepares budgets and
acts as a central accounting department and purchasing office.
Australian Cardinal George Pell, head of the Vatican's
recently formed Secretariat for the Economy, told a media
conference that the move was necessary in order for his
department to "exercise its responsibilities of economic control
and vigilance" over all Vatican departments.
A new central Vatican Asset Management department will
handle investments, leaving the bank to concentrate on its
original aim and focus on payment services for religious orders,
Vatican employees and charities, he said, changes that will be
phased in over three years.
Pell said he wanted the entire Vatican to become "a model of
financial transparency instead of cause for occasional scandal",
and that all the changes had been approved by Pope Francis,
noting that the cardinals who elected him in 2013, had given him
a mandate to make the Vatican transparent and scandal-free.
"We are aiming at substantial transparency. There will be
audits and these reports will be audited externally," Pell said,
noting that the IOR "is in a peaceful transition" and Freyberg
had "cleared the decks" for a new phase in the bank's history.
In June 2013, Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, who worked for 22
years as a senior accountant at APSA, was arrested and is on
trial on charges of using his position in a plot to smuggle
millions of dollars into Italy from Switzerland for his rich
friends in order to avoid Italian taxes.
Scarano, who has told Italian magistrates of numerous
irregularities at APSA, such as allowing outsiders to have
accounts there, is also the subject of a separate trial on money
laundering charges connected to the Vatican bank.
Pell said the Vatican would appoint an "independent auditor
general who will be able to go anywhere and everywhere" (in the
Vatican) to guarantee transparency and legality.
On Wednesday, the Vatican bank said in a financial statement
that it had blocked the accounts of more than 2,000 clients and
ended some 3,000 "customer relationships" as part of a clean-up
process that nearly wiped out its profit.
The clean-up process has come with a heavy financial price,
particularly for ridding the IOR of some dubious investments.
Last year's profits were also hit by extraordinary expenses
related to the hiring of external professionals, such as the
Promontory Financial Group, to help in compliance and
transparency issues and account closures.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)