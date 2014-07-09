(Corrects spelling of Jean-Baptiste de Franssu in second
paragraph)
* Investment business split from Church payments division
* Increased scrutiny for properties, purchasing department
* Pope issues decree to change Vatican constitution
* Bank changes will be phased in over three years
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, July 9 The Vatican on Wednesday
said it would separate its bank's investment business from its
Church payments work to try to clean up after years of scandal,
and vowed to become a "model of financial transparency".
French businessman Jean-Baptiste de Franssu was named as the
new head of the bank, officially known as the Institute for
Works of Religion (IOR), succeeding German lawyer Ernst Von
Freyberg, who has run the bank since February 2013.
Freyberg, who has said he is leaving for personal reasons,
has introduced reforms to make the IOR more transparent and
compliant with international norms against money laundering, and
has closed many suspicious accounts.
The Vatican also plans to increase scrutiny on one of the
two sections of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy
See, or APSA - also hit by recent scandals - that runs Vatican
properties, handles income and spending, prepares budgets and
acts as a central accounting department and purchasing office.
Australian Cardinal George Pell, head of the Vatican's
recently formed Secretariat for the Economy, told a news
conference that the move was necessary in order for his
department to "exercise its responsibilities of economic control
and vigilance" over all Vatican departments.
To underscore the importance the pope attaches to cleaning
up the Vatican, he issued an official Latin decree called a
"Motu Proprio" modifying a Vatican constitution to shift the
responsibility for the APSA department to the Secretariat.
The decree said all had to obey his order "regardless of
anything to the contrary".
A new central Vatican Asset Management department will
handle investments, leaving the bank to concentrate on its
original aim and focus on payment services for religious orders,
Vatican employees and charities, he said, changes that will be
phased in over three years.
Pell said he wanted the entire Vatican to become "a model of
financial transparency instead of cause for occasional scandal"
and that all the changes had been approved by Pope Francis,
noting that the cardinals who elected the pope in 2013 had given
him a mandate to make the Vatican transparent and scandal-free.
"We are aiming at substantial transparency. There will be
audits and these reports will be audited externally," Pell said,
noting that the IOR "is in a peaceful transition" and Freyberg
had "cleared the decks" for a new phase in the bank's history.
In June 2013, Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, who worked for 22
years as a senior accountant at APSA, was arrested and is on
trial on charges of using his position in a plot to smuggle
millions of dollars into Italy from Switzerland for his rich
friends in order to avoid Italian taxes.
Scarano, who has told Italian magistrates of numerous
irregularities at APSA, such as allowing outsiders to have
accounts there, is also the subject of a separate trial on money
laundering charges connected to the Vatican bank.
Pell said the Vatican would appoint an "independent auditor
general who will be able to go anywhere and everywhere" in the
Vatican to guarantee transparency and legality.
On Wednesday, the Vatican bank said in a financial statement
that it had blocked the accounts of more than 2,000 clients and
ended some 3,000 "customer relationships" as part of a clean-up
process that nearly wiped out its profit.
Last year's profits were also hit by extraordinary expenses
related to the hiring of external professionals, such as the
Promontory Financial Group, to help in compliance and
transparency issues and account closures.
(Editing by Louise Ireland and Sonya Hepinstall)