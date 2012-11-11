(Repeats Saturday story with no changes to text)
* Twin Vatican editorials come after U.S. elections,
decisions in France, Spain
* Vatican says supporting gay marriage part of "politically
correct ideology"
* Says will never stop fighting gay marriage
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Nov 10 The Vatican, reacting to
strong gains for gay marriage in the United States and Europe,
on Saturday pledged never to stop fighting attempts to "erase"
the privileged role of heterosexual marriage, which it called it
"an achievement of civilisation".
For the second consecutive day, Vatican media weighed in
with forceful editorials restating the Roman Catholic Church's
unequivocal opposition.
"It is clear that in Western countries there is a widespread
tendency to modify the classic vision of marriage between a man
and woman, or rather to try to give it up, erasing its specific
and privileged legal recognition compared to other forms of
union," Father Federico Lombardi, said in a tough editorial on
Vatican Radio.
Voters in the U.S. states of Maryland, Maine and Washington
state approved same-sex marriage on Tuesday, marking the first
time marriage rights have been extended to same-sex couples by
popular vote.
Same-sex unions have been legalized in six states and the
District of Columbia by lawmakers or courts.
Lombardi's editorial on Vatican Radio, which is broadcast
around the world in some 30 languages, called the votes myopic,
saying "the logic of it cannot have a far-sighted outlook for
the common good".
Lombardi, who is also the Vatican's chief spokesman as well
as director of Vatican Radio and Vatican Television, said there
was "public acknowledgement" that "monogamous marriage between a
man and woman is an achievement of civilisation".
WHY NOT POLYGAMY?
"If not, why not contemplate also freely chosen polygamy
and, of course, not to discriminate, polyandry?" he said.
Polyandry is when a woman has more than one husband.
The Catholic Church teaches that homosexuality is not a sin
but homosexual acts are. It says the rights of homosexuals
should be guaranteed but that their unions should not be
recognised as equal to heterosexuals and they should not be
allowed to adopt children.
The constitutionality of restricting marriage to unions
between a man and a woman is widely expected to be taken up by
the U.S. Supreme Court soon.
The powerful U.S. Catholic Bishops conference, which is
already at odds with the administration of President Barack
Obama because its health care law obliges most employers to
cover contraception, is expected to take a lead in trying to
influence the court's decision.
Earlier this week, Spain's highest court upheld a gay
marriage law, and in France the socialist government has
unveiled a draft law that would allow gay marriage.
An editorial in Friday's edition of the Vatican newspaper,
L'Osservatore Romano, said local Catholic Churches in many
countries around the world were "the sentinels of religious
freedom" for opposing gay marriage.
It called support for gay marriage "an ideology founded on
political correctness which is invading every culture of the
world".
"The Church is the only institution to say that, while
persecuting homosexuals in undoubtedly unjust, opposing marriage
between people of the same sex is a point of view that must be
respected," the Vatican newspaper editorial said.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Sophie Hares)