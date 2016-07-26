VATICAN CITY, July 26 The Vatican and the Bank
of Italy on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement aimed at
regularising their relations and ending years of Italian
mistrust over the operations of the Holy See's bank.
The agreement, signed by BOI Governor Ignacio Visco and Rene
Bruelhart, the Vatican's top financial regulator, comes after
years of financial reforms, most of them under Pope Francis, to
bring the Vatican and its troubled bank up to international
standards to guarantee transparency and combat money laundering.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Crispian Balmer)