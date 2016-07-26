* Vatican has made financial reforms under Pope Francis
* Vatican lobbied to regularise relations with central bank
* Bank, mired in scandals, closed thousands of accounts
VATICAN CITY, July 26 The Vatican and the Bank
of Italy on Tuesday signed a key cooperation agreement aimed at
regularising their relations and ending years of Italian
mistrust over Holy See finances.
The accord, signed by BOI Governor Ignacio Visco and the
Vatican's top financial regulator, Rene Bruelhart, comes after
years of financial reforms, most of them under Pope Francis, to
bring the Vatican and its troubled bank up to international
standards to guarantee transparency and combat money laundering.
A joint statement said the agreement, which the Vatican had
lobbied hard to win, "aimed at enhancing the exchange of
information in the field of financial supervision, on the basis
of reciprocity".
It "allows the authorities to broaden the channels of
information" in order to monitor transactions between Italian
financial entities and the Vatican, a sovereign state in the
middle of Rome whose financial activities the BOI has for
decades viewed with suspicion.
"This effectively normalises relations," Bruelhart told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
In 2010, Italian banks stopped dealing with the Vatican
bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion
(IOR), after the BOI told them they had to enforce strict
anti-money laundering criteria.
That year, Rome magistrates investigating possible money
laundering froze 23 million euros ($31.15 million) held by the
IOR in two Italian banks. The IOR said it had merely been
transferring its own funds between accounts in other countries.
The money was later returned.
In 2012, Italy blocked the use of debit and credit cards in
the Vatican because of concerns over lack of transparency, which
was a major obstacle to one of the tiny city state's biggest
sources of income from tourists visiting the Vatican museums.
In recent years, relations between Italian and Vatican
financial authorities have been improving.
In 2013 the BOI's Financial Intelligence Unit signed an
accord with its Vatican counterpart and a separate financial
information sharing agreement with Italian tax authorities in
which the Holy See pledged full cooperation and transparency.
The Vatican had long been criticised by financial
organisations for providing a tax haven for well-connected
Italians by allowing them to hold secret bank accounts.
Pope Francis has made financial reform a central plank of
his papacy. Under his watch the IOR has closed thousands of
accounts in the past few years and he has also greatly increased
the power and independence of the Vatican's financial
intelligence unit.
Last December, the European financial crimes watchdog
Moneyval, which had previously criticised the Vatican, issued an
overwhelmingly positive report, saying it had made great strides
in cleaning up its scandal-plagued bank and other financial
departments.
But the report also said the Vatican's judiciary should be
much more aggressive in dealing with people suspected of
financial crimes like money laundering and step up prosecutions
and indictments.
