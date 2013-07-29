ROME, July 29 Italy and the Vatican have signed
an agreement over exchanging financial and bank information to
combat money laundering, the Vatican said on Monday.
"The Holy See and the Vatican City State take international
responsibilities concerning anti money laundering and the
financing of terrorism very seriously and Italy is an especially
important partner for us," the Vatican said in a statement.
The statement confirmed a report by Reuters last week
.
The Vatican has been struggling to reform its bank, the
Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), whose reputation has been
tarnished by decades of financial scandals.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody)