VATICAN CITY Nov 21 A senior Vatican cardinal
tweeted in Latin on Wednesday to urge people to attend the
inauguration of, you guessed it, the Holy's See's new Academy
for Latin Studies.
"Hodie una cum Ivano Dionigi novam aperiemus academiam
pontificiam latinitatis a Benedicto conditam, hora XVII, via
Conciliationis V," was the tweet by Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi.
The approximate translation: "Today at 5 p.m., along with
Ivano Dionigi, we will open the new Pontifical Academy for Latin
Studies founded by Benedict. Via della Conciliazione, 5."
It was not the first tweet in Latin - an Italian professor
has been doing it for some time - but evidently Ravasi wanted to
seize the day, or "carpe diem".
The pope earlier this month announced that he had instituted
the Pontifical Academy for Latin Studies, placing it under the
auspices of the Vatican's ministry for culture..
Dionigi, a Latin scholar who is rector of Bologna University
- widely recognised to be the world's oldest - is the academy's
first president.
The pope started the academy to promote the study and use of
Latin in the Roman Catholic Church and beyond.
When instituting the academy, the pope said Latin, which is
still the official language of the universal Church, was the
subject of renewed interest around the world and the academy was
mandated to encourage further growth.
