VATICAN CITY, July 11 The Vatican unveiled
changes to its law on Thursday that name the sexual abuse of
children as a specific crime and aim to implement international
anti-money laundering norms as the city state seeks to end years
of scandal.
Under the changes, child prostitution, sexual violence and
sexual acts with children and child pornography will be included
in a broader definition of the category of crimes against
minors, the Vatican said in a statement.
Issuing a "Motu Proprio", a decree of his own initiative,
Pope Francis also said he wanted to renew the Holy See's
commitment to international conventions against crimes such as
money laundering and terrorism.
The reforms extend the criminal liability of officials and
staff of the Roman Curia, making it possible to indict them even
for crimes committed outside the Vatican city state.
Francis, who succeeded Pope Benedict in March, has inherited
a Church struggling to restore credibility after a series of
scandals including the sexual abuse of children by priests and a
money-laundering investigation of the Vatican's bank.
He has appointed an advisory board of cardinals from around
the world to reform the Curia and has opened a special
commission of inquiry to reform the Vatican bank.
