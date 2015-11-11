* Vatican says two Italian journalists being investigated
* Two wrote books about mismanagement and greed in the
Vatican
* Scandal biggest to hit Pope Francis' papacy so far
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Nov 11 A leaks scandal rocking the
papacy widened on Wednesday as the Vatican put two Italian
journalists under investigation and said it suspected other Holy
See officials had helped two arrested for stealing documents.
The latest twist in the scandal came in a statement about
the two journalists who wrote books based on the leaks. It said
they were being investigated on suspicion of "complicity in
committing a crime."
The leaks are one of the biggest internal scandals to hit
the papacy of Pope Francis and were reminiscent of the
"Vatileaks" furore that preceded the resignation of former Pope
Benedict in 2013. The Italian media has dubbed the latest
episodes "Vatileaks II".
"Investigators are also looking into the role of people who,
because of their office positions (in the Vatican) may have
cooperated in obtaining the confidential documents," spokesman
Father Federico Lombardi said in the statement, indicating that
the scandal looked set to widen soon.
On Nov. 2, the Vatican announced the arrests of a
high-ranking Holy See official and an Italian woman who works in
public relations for allegedly leaking the documents to the
authors of two new books.
Those arrested were members of a commission Francis set up
several months after his election in March 2013 to advise him on
financial and administrative reforms in the Holy See.
The commission completed its work last year and handed its
report to the pope, who subsequently made changes in Vatican
administration. They included establishing a new economic
ministry and increasing power for Vatican financial regulators.
The books by the two authors, "Merchants in the Temple" by
Gianluigi Nuzzi and "Avarice" by Emiliano Fittipaldi, depict a
Vatican plagued by mismanagement, greed and corruption and where
Pope Francis faces stiff resistance from the old guard to his
reform agenda.
The Vatican has condemned the books because it says they
were based on stolen documents and give only a "partial and
tendentious" version of events.
Last Sunday, the pope said the leaks were "deplorable" and
vowed that they would not distract him from continuing financial
and administrative reforms.
The Vatican's decision to investigate Nuzzi and Fittipaldi
for suspicion of complicity in theft, however, could end up
slowing down its investigation.
The Vatican is a sovereign city-state and the two
journalists are Italian citizens. Unless the journalists agree
to be questioned by the Vatican, the Holy See would have to ask
Italian investigators to do it, a complicated and lengthy
diplomatic process.
The Vatican has accused the authors of trying to reap
financial advantages from receiving stolen documents. Both
authors have rejected the accusations, saying they were just
doing their jobs.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Larry King)