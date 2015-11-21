ROME Nov 21 The Vatican on Saturday ordered
five people, including two Italian journalists, to stand trial
for leaking and publishing secret documents, in the latest
development in a leaks scandal which is rocking the papacy.
The trial stems from the publication of two recent books
which depict a Vatican plagued by mismanagement, greed and
corruption and where Pope Francis faces stiff resistance from
the old guard to his reform agenda.
The Holy See was embarrassed and angered by the books, which
it said used information that should never have been allowed to
leave the walls of the city state.
Prosecutors said three Vatican officials, including a
high-ranking priest, formed "an organised criminal association"
with the aim of "divulging information and documents concerning
the fundamental interests of the Holy See and the State".
The first hearing in the trial will begin on Tuesday at 0930
GMT, the president of the Vatican court ordered.
The leaks are one of the biggest internal scandals to hit
the papacy of Pope Francis and are reminiscent of the
"Vatileaks" furore that preceded the resignation of former Pope
Benedict in 2013. The Italian media has dubbed the latest
episodes "Vatileaks II".
Two of the officials indicted, Spanish Monsignor Angel Lucio
Vallejo Balda, who was number two at the Vatican's Prefecture
for Economic Affairs, and Italian laywoman Francesca Chaouqui, a
public relations expert, were arrested earlier this month.
Both were members of a commission Francis set up in 2013 to
study economic and administrative reforms. The third official,
Nicola Maio, was an assistant to Vallejo Balda.
The two journalists, Gianluigi Nuzzi and Emiliano
Fittipaldi, wrote books based on the leaks. They both "solicited
and applied pressure, especially on Vallejo Balda, to obtain
secret documents and information," the court order said.
The books, "Merchants in the Temple" by Nuzzi and "Avarice"
by Fittipaldi, were published this month.
The Vatican has said the books give a "partial and
tendentious" version of events and has condemned the writers for
trying to reap financial advantages from receiving stolen
documents. Both authors have rejected the accusations, saying
they were just doing their jobs.
Nuzzi told Reuters on Saturday he had "never applied
pressure on anyone" and would discuss with his lawyers whether
or not to attend Tuesday's hearing. He said his lawyers had told
him he risked 4-8 years' imprisonment.
"The Italian constitution guarantees the right to
information and expression but the Vatican is a state with no
right to information," he said.
"If they think they can silence me they are following the
wrong path, because after me other reporters will tell the facts
and the information will not stop."
