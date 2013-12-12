* Positive assessment comes 18 months after first evaluation
* Bank and other department need more oversight, inspections
* Pope Francis seeks financial transparency
(Adds commentss from Moneyval head, Vatican financial
intelligence head)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Dec 12 The Vatican has made
significant progress in financial reforms but still risks being
used for money laundering unless it strengthens controls, a
European watchdog said on Thursday.
The 30-page report by Moneyval, a monitoring committee of
the Council of Europe, is expected to add impetus to Pope
Francis's efforts to clean up the Vatican's finances after
decades of scandal.
It advocates stronger controls on the Vatican's bank - whose
main purpose is to provide financial services for Vatican
employees and religious groups - and another financial office.
Moneyval's first report, in 2012, found the Holy See failing
in seven of 16 "key and core" areas and made recommendations for
changes to its financial legislation and practices.
"It is clear from this review that much work has been done
in a short time to meet most of the Moneyval technical
recommendations. There are many welcome clarifications and
improvements ...," Moneyval said.
It said the Vatican's new legal structure for combating
money laundering and other financial crimes was "much improved"
but still needed to be tested in practice. It applauded
"wide-ranging" measures to "rectify deficiencies in all areas
..."
The assessment said that in 2013 the Vatican's internal
financial regulator saw a surge in the filing of reports of
possible suspicious transactions. These are expected to reach
150 by the end of this year, compared to only six in 2012.
The Vatican said this was a normal result of improved
monitoring and there were few or no procedures in place to
report suspicious movements before. The number is expected to
level off significantly in 2014, Moneyval said.
"I think that this process has support at all levels in the
Vatican, (which) wants to be in a position where it meets
international standards," said John Ringguth, Executive
Secretary of Moneyval.
"I have no doubt about that. They are responding very
positively ...," he told Reuters in a telephone interview from
the organisation's headquarters in Strasbourg.
MORE BANK SUPERVISION
Even so, the report said that the Vatican's internal
regulator, the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), should
exercise more control over the Vatican bank, officially known as
the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR).
It said the FIA, headed by Swiss lawyer Rene Bruelhart,
should carry out a planned on-sight inspection of the IOR as
quickly as possible, including a "risk focused, sample testing
of customer files" to test measures against money laundering.
Bruelhart told Reuters that on-sight inspections at IOR were
already planned and would be carried out "shortly".
In one of the few criticisms in the report, Moneyval said it
was "somewhat surprising" that there had not yet been formal
inspections of the IOR and another department, the
Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), to
test new anti-money laundering measures.
Moneyval said the FIA "is urged to take a more active role
in the oversight of the IOR and APSA's procedures".
The bank, which has been embroiled in numerous financial
scandals in the past decades, has been overhauled since the
arrival in February of its new president, Ernst Von Freyberg, a
German.
His team has closed many accounts at the bank and hired an
outside firm, the Promontory Financial Group, to help it meet
international standards.
An Italian investigation into alleged money laundering at
the bank is still in progress. The bank denies the accusations.
Pope Francis has made cleaning up the Vatican's financial
image a priority. He has greatly increased the powers of the FIA
and has not ruled out closing the bank altogether if it cannot
be reformed.
APSA, a department that manages the Vatican's real estate
holdings and financial and stock portfolios and acts as its
purchasing and human resources offices, has recently come under
the microscope of Italian magistrates.
Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, a former top accountant at APSA,
was arrested by Italian police last June and is now undergoing a
trial in Italy for alleged money smuggling.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and
Catherine Evans)