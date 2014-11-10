ROME Nov 10 Rino Pensa has been making
personalised papal blessings on parchments for 65 years, a
mainstay of his small business creating intricately lettered
scrolls marking milestones like baptisms and marriages.
The Vatican has decided that as of Jan. 1 his workshop and
about 60 other producers and stores that have been in the papal
blessing business for decades will no longer be allowed to make
or sell them, a decision vendors say could cost up to 500 jobs.
The Vatican's office of papal charities, the Apostolic
Almonry, sent a letter to calligraphers and stores in April
reminding them of a 2010 decision that their concessions would
end this year. The Vatican would resume making all parchments,
as it did before the 1950s.
"After more 60 years, I feel like an old rag that is being
thrown away," Pensa said in his calligraphy workshop in Rome,
where he, his wife and son produce parchments for the Vatican as
well as diplomas and elaborate certificates for other clients.
Calligraphers and store owners sent several appeals to Pope
Francis arguing the move contradicted his defence of workers'
rights. He has yet to respond.
The Vatican's letter spoke of a "return to the origins" when
Pope Leo XIII allowed papal blessings on parchments to be sold
at the end of the 19th century to raise funds for charities. All
were then produced in-house.
At the Vatican, they cost from 6 to 30 euros depending on
the model, how much is computer generated, and how much hand-
decorated. They include flower designs, sketches of Rome
churches, a photograph of the pope and script lettering.
While the Vatican capped the price outsiders could charge -
26 euros for plain models and 52 for elaborate ones - vendors
were selling some for more than twice that.
"We have had a lot of problems with that," said Monsignor
Diego Ravelli of the papal alms office, adding that the estimate
of 500 jobs imperilled was "greatly exaggerated".
The Vatican gets three euros for each parchment made by
outsiders. By excluding them, they will give more money to the
needy. "It's not a souvenir. You are not paying for a blessing
but contributing to the pope's charities," Ravelli said.
About 337,000 blessings were made in 2013, nearly two-thirds
by the Vatican. In 2013, 1.25 million euros was disbursed, most
to help needy Italians pay for rent or utilities.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Ralph Boulton)