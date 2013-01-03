* Sales of tickets, stamps, souvenirs major income stream
* Source says Vatican lacks money laundering controls
* Vatican says disruption expected to be brief
By Elisa Anzolin
VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 Italy has blocked the use of
debit and credit cards in the Vatican because of concerns over
lack of transparency, in a major obstacle to one of the tiny
city state's biggest sources of income, financial sources said
on Thursday.
A source close to the Bank of Italy said the central bank in
December denied a permit for Deutsche Bank Italy, the Vatican's
previous provider of electronic payment services, because the
Holy See was seen as lacking anti-money laundering controls and
oversight.
"The Bank of Italy could not give the authorisation because
the Vatican, apart from not respecting money laundering
regulation, did not have the legal prerequisites. That is, it
lacked banking and financial legislation and proper
supervision," the source said.
Deutsche Bank's Italian operation needs approval from the
Bank of Italy to provide the credit card service under Italian
banking regulations.
The Vatican has struggled to shake off a reputation for a
lack of financial transparency that dates back to 1982, when
Roberto Calvi, an Italian known as "God's banker" because of his
links to the Vatican, was found hanged under London's
Blackfriars Bridge.
In 2012 report by Moneyval, a Council of Europe-backed
committee, found serious failings in the Vatican bank, or
Institute for Works of Religion, and urged it to strengthen
measures to prevent money laundering and increase transparency.
"The Bank of Italy did not approve Deutsche Bank's request
for a licence because Italy does not see the Vatican as a fully
compliant country under money-laundering norms," another source
close to the matter told Reuters.
A Vatican statement said only that its agreement with a bank
that previously supported point-of-sale payments had expired. It
said talks were under way with other service providers and the
interruption to electronic payments was expected to be "of brief
duration".
No further comment was immediately available from the
Vatican.
Deutsche Bank and the Bank of Italy also did not respond to
requests for a statement on the matter.
The sale of postage stamps, memorabilia and admission
tickets to the Vatican Museums, home to art treasures including
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel, constitutes the Holy See's main
source of income apart from donations and investments.
In 2011, 5 million museum visitors brought in 91.3 million
euros according to the city state's annual financial report, in
which it posted its worst budget deficit in more than a decade.
The report did not state what percentage income came through
card payments.
A notice posted on the Vatican Museums website said it was
not possible to take electronic payments within the Vatican from
Jan. 1 "for reasons beyond the control of the Directorate of the
Museums". However, the site's online ticket and souvenir payment
system appeared to be unaffected.