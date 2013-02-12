BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
VATICAN CITY Feb 12 The Vatican has reached an agreement allowing the resumption of debit and credit card payments which Italian banking authorities had blocked within the tiny city state, the Vatican spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Credit card payments in the Vatican city state are once more activated," Father Federico Lombardi told a news briefing.
He said Swiss group Aduno will be responsible for managing the electronic payment services, which are used by millions of tourists and pilgrims visiting museums and shops within the Vatican.
Italian regulators blocked the use of debit and credit cards last month over concerns about a lack of transparency.
(Reporting Philip Pullella)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at Mint South India Banking conclave in Bengaluru. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD