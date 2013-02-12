VATICAN CITY Feb 12 The Vatican has reached an agreement allowing the resumption of debit and credit card payments which Italian banking authorities had blocked within the tiny city state, the Vatican spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Credit card payments in the Vatican city state are once more activated," Father Federico Lombardi told a news briefing.

He said Swiss group Aduno will be responsible for managing the electronic payment services, which are used by millions of tourists and pilgrims visiting museums and shops within the Vatican.

Italian regulators blocked the use of debit and credit cards last month over concerns about a lack of transparency.

(Reporting Philip Pullella)